Tejasswi Prakash gave masterclass on how to carry bright orange in Rs. 24,500 sleeveless gathered playsuit

In the realm of glitz and glamour, very few actresses can always be on-trend with their ensembles, and leave us wanting more. The super-talented actress, Tejasswi Prakash, who is a luminous beacon of style and glamour, totally belongs on that list. The stylish Swaragini actress’ style statements always end up captivating the hearts of fans and fashion enthusiasts alike. The TV actress recently graced a celebrated industry event, and her choice of attire was nothing short of perfection.

So, what are we even holding out for? Let’s delve into the details of the Naagin 6 actress’ beyond-stunning ensemble.

Tejasswi Prakash looked exquisite in a stylish orange playsuit

The super talented School College Ani Life actress recently attended a prominent event where she chose to wear a gathered sleeveless playsuit from Mannat Gupta’s couture label, worth Rs. 24,500, with a high circular neckline. The super stylish ensemble had a feminine yet edgy and sophisticated allure. The playsuit’s vibrant bright orange color was also instantly attractive with formal shoulder padding and a fabulous satin and gathered bodice which was stitched to a pair of high-waisted taffeta mini-shorts that helped the gorgeous actress flaunt her toned legs. Doesn’t the classy diva look incomparably alluring?

The stylish Naagin actress further chose to complete her outfit with strappy gold sandals that have comfortable block heels. But that’s not all, the talented Mann Kasturi Re actress also decided to accessorize her ensemble with gold dangling earrings, matching bracelets, and rings, with a fabulous tangerine watch, which undoubtedly complemented and elevated her entire outfit as a whole. The classy Rishta Likhenge Hum Naya actress’ hair and makeup game was also totally looking good. The diva chose to leave her dark tresses open, styling them into loose curls which beautifully cascaded down her shoulders. We’re totally obsessed!

On the other hand, the talented Sasural Simar Ka actress’ makeup look, with well-shaped eyebrows, subtle eyeshadow, mascara-laden eyelashes, rouged cheeks, and neutral-colored lipstick, totally complemented and elevated her entire ensemble. This ensemble not only underlined her incomparable allure but also cemented her status as a fashion icon who continues to grace the spotlight with her unmatched elegance. As we take a closer look at Prakash’s fabulous orange playsuit, we can’t help but be utterly obsessed with her style and grace.

So, do you agree? What do you think? Share your thoughts with us, through the comments section, right away. We’re waiting!

