Tejasswi Prakash-Karan Kundrra look classy in stylish outfits at Sussanne Khan’s Birthday Bash; WATCH

Interior and fashion designer Sussanne Khan is among the top-notch celebrities in the showbiz world. The diva celebrated her 44th birthday on October 26 and it was indeed a grand birthday bash that witnessed the appearance of many celebs from Bollywood and the TV industry. Celebs such as Aly Goni, Jasmin Bhasin, Karishma Tanna, Tejasswi Prakash, Karan Kundrra and others attended Sussanne Khan's birthday bash. Tejasswi Prakash, and Karan Kundrra grabbed eyeballs for their stylish outfits and made everyone go gaga. Tejasswi Prakash and Karan Kundrra's outfit:

Tejasswi Prakash left no stone unturned to steal the limelight with her jaw-dropping outfit at Sussanne Khan's birthday celebration. The Naagin 6 actress opted for a heavily sequined black attire and looked stunning as she posed for the paparazzi. Speaking of her outfit, Tejasswi donned a black bustier full-sleeved sequined top and paired it with a thigh-high slit fully sequined skirt. The diva looked nothing less than a queen as she arrived with her king and posed for the paparazzi. Tejasswi opted for minimal accessories and paired her outfit with statement earrings and chose black heels. She styled her hair straight open and went for glamourous makeup that perfectly complemented her stylish outfit. Speaking of Karan Kundrra, the actor donned an all-white outfit and looked dapper as he posed with his ladylove for the paparazzi. His shirt had big tiger motifs, which looked extravagant on his all-white look.

Take a look at Tejran's PICS here-

Karan and Tejasswi enjoy the party: Karan Kundrra shared a video on his Instagram story in which we see Tejasswi clicking a mirror selfie while he is holding their refreshments and standing in a corner. Sharing this clip, Karan teased Tejasswi and wrote, "From hotness to fuduness in milliseconds."

Take a look at their video here-

Tejasswi Prakash and Karan Kundrra's love tale: Tejasswi Prakash and Karan Kundrra fell in love during their stint in Bigg Boss 15, and since then they are inseparable. Expressing love publicly, applauding each other's efforts, going on small surprise dates, being possessive and supporting one another through thick and thin, the two have done it all and managed to melt many hearts with their chemistry. Tejasswi Prakash's work front: Tejasswi Prakash is currently entertaining everyone as the shape-shifting serpent, in Ekta Kapoor's supernatural show, Naagin 6. In the show, she has been paired with Bigg Boss fame Simba Nagpal. The actress will soon be seen in a Marathi film titled 'Mann Kasturi Re.' Karan Kundrra's work front: Karan has been a part of several shows such as Kitani Mohabbat Hai, Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata, Bigg Boss 15, etc. He even hosted several shows such as Gumrah – End Of Innocence, and Love School, and was also one of the gang leaders in the reality show MTV Roadies. Karan was last seen hosting the popular reality show Dance Deewane Juniors. Post this, the actor has appeared in music videos.

