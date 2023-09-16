Tejasswi Prakash looks BOMB in all-purple ensemble with sequined satin top and draped skirt

The beautiful television actress is here to show us the way when it comes to identifying whether it's a season of shimmer or glitter. The gorgeous Tejasswi Prakash is one such leading lady who understands how to make an impression. She is back to inspire us with her party-ready ensemble after giving us huge vacation goals. Tejasswi oozes confidence and flair, and her dress choices captivate everyone. So prepare to be dazzled as Tejasswi Prakash delivers the right combination of shimmer and glitter to the fashion scene, leaving us speechless with her exceptional latest look.

Tejasswi in glittery sequined top and glossy satin skirt

The Naagin 6 actress raised the stylistic threshold with her gorgeous purple ensemble, which radiated elegance and grandeur. This eye-catching ensemble was made up of two items that worked together to produce a captivating look. With its sequin embellishments and feather detailing on the sleeves, the ultraviolet crop top stole the show, bringing a sense of fun and excitement. The bottom was made of fine German Satin and had a draped and pleated slit skirt that highlighted Tejasswi's great sense of style. The sequin-embroidered v-neck shirt gave a brilliant shine to the whole look.

More about her look…

The Pehredaar Piya Ki actress wowed the fashion world in the gorgeous Purple German Satin Ivy Sequined Top With Draped Skirt by Manika Nanda, which retails for Rs 41,800. Her exquisite taste and flare shone through in this ensemble. She finished the ensemble with shimmering gladiators that provided a touch of ethereal beauty. Feel Twenty's Holographic Heels suited the look nicely, providing a touch of futuristic elegance. Tejasswi didn't stop there; she accessorized with exquisite glossy purple-hued earrings by Karishma Joolry, creating a harmonious and intriguing ensemble.

Prepare for a great party night with a dress like the one fashioned by Tejasswi Prakash's stylist, Natasha Bothra.

When considering your outfit options, the dark purple color isn't probably the color that sprang to our minds. But now is the moment to make a difference!

Allow your purple clothing to shine by dusting them off from your wardrobes. This bold and appealing color will add refinement and flare to your party look. So, embrace the unexpected and stroll out in style in a purple ensemble that will leave an impact. Let the purple reign on the dance floor!

Do you like this purple ensemble? Let us know in the comment section below.

