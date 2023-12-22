Tejasswi Prakash personifies ‘bold, black, and beautiful’ in Ambika Lal’s risqué one-shoulder velvet gown

Tejasswi Prakash, a powerhouse of talent and sense of style, is literally one of the foremost fashionistas of the year. The diva proved this recently by busting out a seriously classy and bold velvet ensemble for an event in Mumbai. She also posted pictures in this Ambika Lal creation that literally ended up setting the internet ablaze while making us swoon and gush over her oh-so-fashionable and fiery outfit.

So, without further ado, let’s dive right in and take a closer look at Karan Kundrra’s incomparable boo, Tejasswi Prakash’s velvet ensemble, to understand how she was able to set hearts aflutter with her fashion choices. Are you ready? Well, let’s just get right to it, then.

Tejasswi Prakash looked beyond gorgeous in a sexy velvet gown

The talented Naagin actress recently took to social media and posted pictures of herself in a classy black floor-length velvet gown, created by none other than the fashion maven, Ambika Lal, with the caption, “Welcome to my dark side.” This classy piece, with a unique one-shoulder design with a slightly ruched style and a body-hugging silhouette, ended up fitting the diva like a charm while helping her flaunt her well-toned figure along with adding some tones of hotness and perfection to the classy black ensemble. Doesn’t she look beyond just sexy?

Further, the classy velvet ensemble also had an upper thigh-high risqué side slit that helped the diva flaunt her well-toned legs, giving them an elongating effect and adding a layer of sultriness to her bold, black, and undeniably beautiful ensemble. This undoubtedly classy and sassy outfit came with a price tag of Rs. 34,590, which makes it heavy on the pocket but come on, look at the diva’s fiery pictures; isn’t it absolutely worth it? We’re legit in love with the talented and sexy Mann Kasturi Re actress’ outfit.

Tejasswi Prakash’s accessories, makeup, and hairstyle choices were perfection

Furthermore, the classy School College Ani Life actress also chose to complete her ensemble with matching black heels, which gave it an overall harmonious appeal. The diva also chose to take the minimalistic route to accessorize her outfit, with gold-colored earcuff-like earrings with a gold bead droplet style, a statement ring, and a delicate gold bracelet. These classy pieces, from Amama Jewels, totally complemented the diva’s gown while adding to her ensemble’s overall allure. But that’s not all; the stylish Swaragini actress’ hair and makeup game was also visibly on point. The Thapki Pyaar Ki actress chose to tie her hair up while styling it into a sleek back-combed and high ponytail.

This wise move allowed the diva’s hair to beautifully cascade behind her back while making sure that her face was clearly visible. On the other hand, her subtle yet glam makeup look, with well-shaped eyebrows, subtle eyeshadow, a dewy base, eyeliner on fleek, the perfect contour, highlighter at all the right places, and the perfect glossy nude-colored lipstick, complemented also elevated her oh-so-perfect ensemble. To say that we’re obsessed with the diva’s overall look would be a totally obvious understatement. Tejasswi Prakash’s ensemble becomes a masterpiece that leaves a lasting impression, proving she’s a trendsetter in every sense. don’t you agree?

So, what did you think of her outfit? Are you as obsessed as we are? Please go ahead and share your thoughts and opinions with us through the comments section right away.

