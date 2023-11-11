Tejasswi Prakash serves goddess vibes in a blue ombre embroidered lehenga set with gold foil work

Tejasswi Prakash stands out as a beacon of style and grace in the glitzy realm of entertainment, where fashion is as vital as the roles played on-screen. Recently, the Naagin 6 actress graced Ekta Kapoor’s Diwali bash, turning heads and setting a new standard for ethnic fashion. The spotlight was rightfully on her impeccable choice of attire – a mesmerizing blue ombre lehenga set adorned with intricate gold foil embroidery.

Let’s delve into the details of Tejasswi Prakash's stunning ensemble that exuded goddess vibes and regal charm, making it an ideal pick for any grand celebration.

Tejasswi Prakash looked stunning in a blue ombre lehenga set

The School, College Ani Life actress’ ethereal look centered around a breathtaking blue ombre lehenga set, featuring 24 meticulously crafted kalis in various shades of blue. The lehenga boasted an elaborate display of gotapatti, dabka, and sequin work, creating an enchanting blend of traditional and contemporary aesthetics. The intricate leaf and paisley foil embroidery makes it an ideal choice for a festive occasion that demands both elegance and flair. The silk blend blouse, priced at Rs. 84,575 from Pallavi Jaipur, complemented the lehenga exquisitely. The deep V-neck design, embellished with gota, dabka, and sequins, offered a perfect balance of modesty and allure. The Karn Sangini actress’ sleeveless dark-blue blouse not only showcased the artistry of gold foil embroidery but also accentuated her toned midriff, adding a contemporary edge to the traditional silhouette.

The pièce de résistance of the ensemble was the embroidered dupatta that gracefully draped over the Naagin actress’ shoulders. The floor-length, flowing lehenga skirt, ruched and pleated to perfection, added a regal touch to her appearance. To complete the ensemble, she chose accessories that complemented the intricate details of her outfit. She opted for matching blue embellished bangles on her right hand. Minimalistic gold traditional earrings adorned her ears.

Last but not least, the Thapki Pyaar Ki actress’ hair and makeup game was also totally on fleek. The divine Naagin 6 actress chose to leave her hair open and style it into smooth waves that perfectly framed her face and beautifully cascaded down her back. Her gorgeous dewy makeup look, with well-shaped eyebrows, mascara-laden eyelashes, glittery eyeshadow, rouged cheeks, highlighter at all the right places, and dark orange lipstick, totally elevated her whole look. It’s safe to say that the Swaragini actress’ goddess-like appearance serves as an inspiration for those seeking a perfect fusion of grace, glamour, and cultural richness. This super pretty Bekaboo actress’ ensemble, with its intricate details and regal charm, stands as an ideal pick for anyone looking to make a statement at their bestie’s wedding or any grand celebration, embodying the perfect blend of tradition and modernity.

So, what did you think of her incomparable ensemble? Would you like to wear something like this? Share your thoughts with us, right away.

