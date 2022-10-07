Tejasswi Prakash steals the spotlight with her ethnic boho fusion look; PIC
Checkout Tejasswi Prakash's ethnic boho fusion look.
Tejasswi Prakash has become a household name since her entry in Bigg Boss 15. While she had won hearts with her strong game, Tejasswi also grabbed attention when she was made the lead of the much-talked-about show Naagin 6, soon after her triumph. While the actress is slaying with her performance on the small screen with Ekta Kapoor’s fictional show, her fashion sense has also been the talk of the town. Tejasswi often leaves her fans in awe with her style statements as she dishes major fashion goals with her looks.
In the recent pictures of Naagin 6 diva, she sported a bright yellow and black crop top, which she paired with blue distressed denims. She has added a bohemian touch to the look with a gorgeous long ethnic jacket with vertical stripes on it. Her look was accessorized by a long chain and earrings. Her hair is beautifully styled and they are curled up.
Check out actress look here-
On the personal front, Tejasswi Prakash is happily in love with Karan Kundrra. The duo met inside Bigg Boss 15 house, and ever since then, they have been inseparable. Their fans call them ‘TejRan’ and the couple never misses a chance to shower each other with love on social media.
Tejasswi Prakash's career:
On the professional front, Tejasswi has been a part of Sanskaar- Dharohar Apnon Ki and has worked in numerous popular shows like Swaragini- Jodein Rishton Ke Sur, Pehredaar Piya Ki, Rishta Likhenge Hum Naya, Karn Sangini, Khatron Ke Khiladi 10, Bigg Boss 15 and others. Tejasswi Prakash is currently entertaining everyone as the shape-shifting serpent, Pratha in Ekta Kapoor's supernatural show, Naagin 6. In this show, she is paired opposite Bigg Boss fame Simba Nagpal.
Also read- No space between Tejasswi Prakash-Karan Kundrra and their romance? Find out here