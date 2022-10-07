Tejasswi Prakash steals the spotlight with her ethnic boho fusion look; PIC

Tejasswi Prakash has become a household name since her entry in Bigg Boss 15. While she had won hearts with her strong game, Tejasswi also grabbed attention when she was made the lead of the much-talked-about show Naagin 6, soon after her triumph. While the actress is slaying with her performance on the small screen with Ekta Kapoor’s fictional show, her fashion sense has also been the talk of the town. Tejasswi often leaves her fans in awe with her style statements as she dishes major fashion goals with her looks.

In the recent pictures of Naagin 6 diva, she sported a bright yellow and black crop top, which she paired with blue distressed denims. She has added a bohemian touch to the look with a gorgeous long ethnic jacket with vertical stripes on it. Her look was accessorized by a long chain and earrings. Her hair is beautifully styled and they are curled up.