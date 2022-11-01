Tejasswi Prakash to Surbhi Jyoti: Best and worst dressed celebs at Ankita Lokhande-Vicky Jain's Halloween Bash

Celebs are pros when it comes to fashion and never skip a chance to flaunt their wardrobe, be it with their red carpet looks, airport looks, date night looks, and much more. We are stunned by their ability to win our hearts every time. On October 31, TV industry power couple Ankita Lokhande and Vicky Jain hosted a grand Halloween celebration which saw the attendance of many celebrities who had hopped on the bandwagon and put forth their spookiest fashion foot forward. Be it sporting the latest trend, trying out the new makeup fad, or more, we are sure it is hard to beat the looks presented by these OGs. As Ankita and Vicky got married in 2022, the couple is celebrating every festival and occasion on a grand level, and Halloween was one of them! The celebrities who graced their Halloween bash were Tejasswi Prakash, Karan Kundrra, Jasmin Bhasin, Aly Goni, Jay Bhanushali, Rithvik Dhanjani, Arjun Bijlani, Anita Hassanandani, Surbhi Jyoti and more. Believe us when we say that the celebs left no stone unturned to make the celebration memorable with their extravagant looks. While some swooned hearts with their persona, others managed to make heads turn with their eye-catching looks!

Check out Best and Worst dressed celebs who attended the Halloween bash:

Ankita Lokhande and Vicky Jain:

The couple of the night and hosts, Ankita Lokhande and Vicky Jain made a spectacular entry and wowed us. Ankita made a strong case and looked like a diva as she sported a golden and silver shining strapless gown. She pulled up her wavy tresses into a bun and accessorised her outfit with a golden choker. On the other hand, Vicky left the town talking about his spookiest eye makeup. The actor chose a red and black eye shade to make his face stand out and donned a white printed shirt and paired it with black pants. While Ankita exuded charm, Vicky clearly bowled everyone with his spectacular makeup!

Tejasswi Prakash and Karan Kundrra:

Tejasswi Prakash and Karan Kundrra or King and Queen? The handsome hunk and his ladylove grabbed all the eyeballs with their stunning appearance at the Halloween Bash. While Tejasswi looked no less than a royal in a strapless black outfit, Karan definitely looked like her king in an all-golden outfit. Speaking of the actress, Tejasswi sported black elbow-length gloves, diamond rings, a pearl neckpiece, and of course her heart-melting smile! Karan, on the other hand, donned a golden knee-length blazer on a white shirt and paired golden pants to complete his look.

Jasmin Bhasin and Aly Goni:

Black is the official Halloween colour and last night was all about it! Jasmin Bhasin and Aly Goni looked super glamorous as they arrived at the Halloween bash. Twinning and winning hearts is just their forte! We say this because Jasly twinned in a black outfit at the event and flaunted their heart-melting smile as they posed together. Jasmin looked an absolute babe in a short black dress which she sported with black boots, and Aly too looked dashing in an all-black look.

Surbhi Jyoti

Beware of the spookiest eye makeup! Well, not only your outfit, but your makeup is also another essential element that goes hand in hand with your look. Surbhi Jyoti knows how to make heads turn as she aced her look at the Halloween bash. The high-neck white top, leather skirt, knee-length boots, hair styled open, and nude makeup is what one needs to rock on a Halloween night. But what stands out here is, Surbhi's highly defined eye makeup, which gives a dash of spookiness to her stunning outfit.

Arjun Bijlani

Ditching all the glam and spookiness, Arjun Bijlani opted to keep his look simple yet stylish. He sported an all-black outfit and smiled ear to ear as he posed for the paparazzi.

Jay Bhanushali

Another actor who rocked a simple look at the Halloween bash was Jay Bhanushali! Keeping up with the black and dark theme, Jay also opted for an all-black look and sported yellow shoes to complete his look.

