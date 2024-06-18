Tejasswi Prakash is a fashion icon, who consistently stuns with her bold and trendy outfits. From red carpets to casual airport appearances, she leaves a lasting impression wherever she goes.

Her latest look with a breezy green cotton jumpsuit looked pretty good on her. The simple striped print also perfectly exemplified her ability to rock comfort, versatility, and style with much ease.

So, why don’t we zoom in to have a proper look at Karan Kundrra’s bae’s modern green-hued fashion statement?

Tejasswi Prakash slayed in a modern green-hued ensemble:

Tejasswi Prakash always knows just how to make onlookers swoon with her fashion statements, and the diva’s recent look was proof of her style supremacy. The ensemble featured a green-hued whimsical jumpsuit with a striped design.

The Naagin actress’ chic outfit, from Maati by Neha Kabra, came with the affordable price tag of Rs. 3,450. This striking and summer-friendly look is made for fashionistas.

The School College Ani Life actress’ statement-worthy jumpsuit, made entirely out of 100% organic cotton, was all things versatile, comfortable, and stylish. With an alluring V-shaped neckline, and an oversized half-sleeved look with a unique knot-like cut-out design, this chic piece deserves to be added to your summer wardrobe.

The massive cut-out style connects the stylish crop top with matching comfortable pants while helping the diva flaunt her well-toned waist. It also has pockets for convenience.

The Mann Kasturi Re actress’ jumpsuit merges fashion and functionality with versatility which, of course, makes it suitable for every occasion, ensuring you look chic and slay in stunning style.

Karan Kundrra’s ladylove, Tejasswi, also managed to keep things effortlessly stylish in contrasting black flip-flops, and we loved the minimalistic and modern ensemble.

Tejasswi Prakash’s accessories and glam were also on point:

Furthermore, the Swaragini actress made the wise decision to complete her green ensemble by taking the minimalistic route to accessorize her ensemble. For this, the Big Boss 15 fame opted for gold rings.

They complemented and subtly elevated her alluring ensemble. In addition, she included a black quilted Saint Laurent tote bag to enhance her stylish ensemble. This lavish bag carries a substantial price of around Rs. 4,08,164.

Meanwhile, Tejasswi’s hair and beauty looks were also visibly on fleek. The Bekaboo actress chose to leave her dark tresses open and styled into natural-looking waves that beautifully cascaded down her back and shoulders.

On the other hand, the Thapki Pyaar Ki actress’ glam makeup look included well-shaped eyebrows, volumizing mascara-laden eyelashes, and lightly blushed cheeks. However, the highlight of her look was the matte pink lipstick, which added to the outfit’s overall allure.

So, what did you think of Tejasswi Prakash’s ensemble? Comment below to share your thoughts and opinions with us.

