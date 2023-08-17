Tejasswi Prakash’s affordable blue-hued shirt dress by Nidhi and Mahak is a masterclass in curated elegance

Fashion has always been a canvas of self-expression, allowing individuals to communicate their personalities, preferences, and moods through their clothing choices. Tejasswi Prakash, the Naagin actress, recently captured the spotlight with her awe-inspiring style statement. With a penchant for the color blue, Tejasswi’s recent appearance in an exquisite electric blue dress has sparked fashion enthusiasts’ imaginations.

The talented actress also merged this style statement with luxury by carrying a Dior bag. Let’s dive right into the details of her chic ensemble.

Tejasswi Prakash looks stunning in a blue floor-length dress

Celebrity stylist Natashaa Bothra wove her magic to present Prakash as an epitome of elegance in a dress by Nidhi & Mahak. This sartorial masterpiece, valued at Rs. 9,400, effortlessly combines elements of sophistication and grace. The ensemble comprises a striking blue v-neck shirt that gracefully complements a high-waisted skirt, adorned with delicate gathers on the shoulder. The fusion of these elements crafts a silhouette that accentuates Prakash’s allure and complements her frame impeccably. To complete this ensemble, Prakash donned calf-length black boots, adding a touch of drama and edge to the overall look.

However, what truly takes this ensemble to the next level is the inclusion of a black Christian Dior oblique jacquard bag. With a price tag of approximately Rs. 2,02,500, this accessory exudes luxury and exemplifies Tejasswi’s discerning taste. The bag not only adds a contrasting element to the outfit but also underscores her ability to effortlessly blend high-end and contemporary fashion. Furthermore, the outfit also goes above and beyond to remind us of the fact that the style statement is complete without the right accessories. Prakash’s ensemble features long statement earrings from Ruhhette Jewellery, a brand synonymous with contemporary designer pieces. These earrings not only reflect her commitment to detail but also highlight her flair for selecting accessories that harmonize with the overall aesthetic.

It’s also essential to note that Prakash’s commitment to perfection extends beyond clothing and accessories. Her hair, styled in loose curls, creates an effortless yet sophisticated appearance. Complementing her locks is a meticulously crafted makeup look. The modernized eyeliner design, immaculate blush application, and stunning nude lipstick converge to enhance her natural features. The makeup effortlessly marries classic and contemporary, enhancing the ensemble’s overall allure.

As fashion aficionados continue to draw inspiration from Tejasswi’s impeccable style, through her choice of clothing, accessories, and beauty accents, she encapsulates a harmonious blend of luxury, sophistication, and individuality. So, what did you think of her outfit? Would you like to recreate the same? Comment below to share your thoughts with us.

