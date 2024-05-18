In the realm of fashion, a lot of celebrities have been turning the airport into a runway with their displays of style like no other. However, not every celebrity can ace the airport look with ease. But Tejasswi Prakash has shown us time and again that she can turn heads with her class-apart wardrobe choice.

The diva exudes a distinct charm when it comes to dressing up for any occasion. Recently, she proved this by gracing the airport in a captivating beige co-ord set.

So, why don’t we delve into the details of her ensemble, highlighting how Tejasswi Prakash effortlessly combined elements of formal finesse and comfort to create the perfect airport look?

Tejasswi Prakash looked fabulous in a beige co-ord set:

Celebrities often showcase their style quotient even while on the move, and Tejasswi's latest appearance epitomized this trend. Her exceptional outfit featured a beige co-ord set that redefined the idea of airport attire with a touch of formal sass. The ensemble seamlessly blended comfort with sophistication, reflecting Teja's innate understanding of airport fashion.

Karan Kundrra’s ladylove’s outfit comprised a waistcoat-like crop top with a sorted buttoned-up look. The ruffled element, along with the deep and alluring neckline of this piece, was a total work of art. The collared neckline also made it look all the more formal. This fitted sleeveless crop top also helped highlight the Mann Kasturi Re actress’ fabulous curves effortlessly.

Complementing the jacket, the School College Ani Life actress opted for a pair of matching wide-legged pants. What sets these pants apart is the incorporation of a lined design along both sides. This added a touch of formality to it, while the wide-legged silhouette ensured both comfort and trendiness. She completed the look with contrasting olive green sneakers with a flat base, giving the mesmerizing look a rather sporty edge.

Tejasswi Prakash’s accessory and glam games were also on fleek:

A carefully curated ensemble often depends on the choice of accessories, and Prakash’s attire was clearly an exception. She opted for a bold, no-accessory look, allowing her outfit to take center stage. However, even she couldn’t resist adding a black Yves Saint Laurent tote bag to elevate her look. This quilted and lavish bag carried a hefty price of around Rs. 3,30,605. The exquisite gold logo and hardware on the bag were truly stunning.

The Naagin star’s airport look not only showcased her fashion sense but also highlighted her natural beauty. Opting for a no-makeup look, she emphasized her radiant skin and let her features shine through effortlessly with just a touch of lip gloss. In fact, it was a radiant smile that ended up lighting up our day.

Lastly, her straight hair, which was tied up into a graceful ponytail with a slight ‘90s puff, cascaded down her shoulders, adding a touch of simplicity and grace to the overall look. All her choices celebrate authenticity and self-confidence, and it’s safe to say that we’re sincerely impressed with the fashion queen.

So, what did you think of her outfit? Would you like to recreate this sassy fit? Comment below to share your thoughts and opinions with us.

