Tejasswi Prakash’s embellished bustier with printed lehenga is apt for your BFF's wedding; bookmark it

Tejasswi Prakash, a well-known television actress, has set huge fashion goals with her immaculate sense of style. She is well-known for her ability to pull off any appearance and recently turned to social media to show off her lovely traditional avatar. Tejasswi's recent photographs reflect beauty and grace, as she effortlessly embraces India's traditional history. She demonstrated that traditional fashion can be both timeless and current while dressed in exquisite ethnic attire. Let's take a look at her latest fashion pick.

Tejasswi Prakash’s stunning bustier with a printed lehenga

Tejasswi Prakash wowed in a gorgeous lavishly embroidered bustier teamed with a captivating mid-waisted lehenga. The bustier, which had a simple scoop neckline, was embellished with layers of gorgeous cowrie shells and huge golden sequins, which added a touch of glitz to her attire.

The striking dark blue lehenga had beautiful flower embroidery on the waist belt, providing a touch of refinement to the whole appearance. Tejasswi's elegant motions were highlighted by the lehenga's fish cut pattern and profuse ruffles, while the print accentuated the entire look. Furthermore, the length of the lehenga emphasized her height, making her appear even more statuesque. Paulmi and Harsh were the brilliant minds behind this stunning outfit.

More about the look!

The Naagin actress complimented her new traditional look with gorgeous pearl earrings and a matching choker from the brand Meraki by Harshini Vjay Jethani. The pearls offered a luxurious touch to her attire, increasing its overall elegance.

Not only that, Tejasswi's choice of bangles managed to draw everyone's attention. The turquoise-green bangles gave a lively flash of color and a lovely contrast to her outfit's blue tones. This combination demonstrated how diverse colors, such as blue and turquoise, may be used together to produce a visually pleasing design. Tejasswi Prakash showcased a certainly inspirational fashion sense with her ethnic, with a blend of modernity and look styled by Natasha Bothra.

Tejasswi Prakash's haircut and makeup complimented her traditional costume flawlessly, completing her gorgeous look. She chose a feather-cut hairstyle for this look, which was masterfully fashioned into loose waves by hairstylist Gauri Janwalikar. The feather cut provided her hair structure and movement, which improved the overall look.

Tejasswi's beautiful makeup look was accomplished using an illuminating matte finish base, giving her a flawless and luminous appearance. Her brows were wonderfully filled up, framing her face and defining her eyes. She complimented her eyes with gorgeous pink makeup, which offered a touch of softness and delicacy. The actress completed the look with pink lipstick, adding a punch of color to her lips. Jyoti Advani showed off some cosmetic magic to achieve this gorgeous appearance.

