Tejasswi Prakash's embroidered corset fit dress worth Rs 80,000 makes for a perfect romantic, sultry ensemble

The first thing that springs to mind when thinking about short dresses is a straightforward and uncomplicated design in solid colours. Mini dresses, on the other hand, come in a range of designs, one of which is the totally adorned mini dress. Tejasswi Prakash, a budding fashion sensation, recently debuted a breathtaking little outfit that left everyone speechless. This masterpiece was covered from head to toe with elaborate decorations, providing a sparkling look that caught the light with every posture. Tejasswi easily demonstrated that short dresses can be a stylish and eye-catching option for any event. Let's get started on deciphering her appearance.

Tejasswi Prakash in a golden mini dress with elaborate embellishments

Tejasswi Prakash, the stylish diva, recently wowed in a strapless little dress that exuded elegance and charm. The dress had a sweetheart neckline, which added softness to the ensemble. But it was the gorgeous decorations that decorated the whole gown that truly stole the show. The ornaments were masterfully created into delicate flower embroidery, making them sparkling and appealing. The embroidery, which was made with opaque golden sequins, offered a sumptuous and elegant touch to the tiny dress. It had a corset fit and sultry silhouette. Tejasswi showed off her exceptional fashion sense, demonstrating that a strapless little dress can be a standout item that emanates refinement and flair.

More about the look…

Tejasswi Prakash made her entrance on the fashion world wearing a stunning Jewelled Embroidered Cocktail Dress from the renowned label Rocky Star. This beautiful item, valued at Rs. 80,000, exemplified the ideal combination of luxury and grace. Tejasswi, who was styled by Natasha Bothra, carried off the garment with elegance and panache. The zigzag hemline on the dress lent a whimsical touch to the ensemble. Pearl drops were meticulously fastened to the dress, producing a mesmerizing appearance as Tejasswi posed.

Tejasswi Prakash accessorized her Jewelled Embroidered Cocktail Dress beautifully. Her wrist was decorated with a gorgeous bracelet named Mira by Radhika Jain, which added a touch of elegance to her look. She finished her ensemble with glossy black thigh-high boots from Hogwash, which gave her outfit a striking and edgy air. Tejasswi's hair was flawless, with thick curls falling down her shoulders, giving a touch of glitz to her entire look. Her makeup was flawless, with smoky eyeliner that accentuated her eyes and highlighted gleaming cheekbones that imparted a luminous glow. Tejasswi Prakash continues to fascinate the fashion world with her gorgeous mini-dress choice, thanks to her exceptional fashion sense and attention to detail.

