Tejasswi Prakash’s handbag from this high-end fashion brand can cost you a trip to Europe

Tejasswi Prakash is one of the most popular faces in the showbiz world and television industry. The actress impressed everyone with her acting chops in the currently ongoing drama Naagin 6. Besides her acting skills, the actress often makes headlines for her sartorial choices. Her recent posts on social media and public appearances prove how much the actress is experimenting with her outfits. From dinner dates with boyfriend Karan Kundrra to red-carpet appearances, the actress is going glam all the way.

Tejasswi snapped at airport carrying a Yves Saint Laurent handbag

Whether it’s effortless casuals or dressing up all glam or experimenting with fusion wear, Tejasswi plays by only one rule i.e. to slay every outfit she wears. Recently, the actress was spotted at the airport in an easy-breezy look. She had no makeup on and her naturally glowing skin made the actress look fresh. We wonder when she will reveal her skincare routine!

Wearing a black co-ord set which is perfect for summers, Tejasswi added diversity to airport looks. She rounded off the look with white sneakers. However, what caught the attention of netizens is her blue handbag. While she walked with her lime-coloured trolley in one hand, the left hand held the handbag. It is from the French luxury fashion house, Yves Saint Laurent. Hold your breath as we reveal the price of the bag- a whopping Rs. 347220! Most of us can only imagine taking that Europe trip of our dreams if we get that amount of money. The leather tote bag has a metal YSL logo on the front with double top handles.

Take a look at the video here:

Tejasswi Prakash's work front

Tejasswi Prakash started her acting career with Sanskaar- Dharohar Apnon Ki, and has worked in numerous popular shows like Swaragini- Jodein Rishton Ke Sur, Pehredaar Piya Ki, Rishta Likhenge Hum Naya, Karn Sangini, Khatron Ke Khiladi 10, Bigg Boss 15 and others. She is presently playing the lead in Ekta Kapoor’s popular fictional show Naagin 6.

