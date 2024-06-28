Tejasswi Prakash's pink mesh mini dress with heart print for vacay with Karan Kundrra proves love is in the air

Tejasswi Prakash, who rose to fame with Bigg Boss 15, is not just a talented actress but also a fashion icon. Known for her bold and trendy choices, she keeps social media buzzing with stunning looks. Whether it's a red carpet event or a romantic date night with Karan Kundrra, Tejasswi always manages to impress with her unique sense of style.

Tejasswi Prakash never fails to wow us with her unexpectedly unique picks. Recently, she wore a mesh pink ensemble that had us swooning. Let’s just check out the actress’ stunning look.

Tejasswi Prakash looked incredible in a pretty pink ensemble

Tejasswi Prakash has always been great at making stunning fashionable choices while also proving that style, comfort, and affordability can indeed, go hand-in-hand. Her latest outfit featured a striking and strapless mesh mini-dress that exuded both femininity and fashion fabulousness.

Her beautiful pink strapless piece, from A La Mode, came with an affordable price tag of Rs. 2,599. The gorgeous piece was adorned with a delicate red heart print, which was perfect for her romantic vacation. It also gave the dress a color-blocked appeal, adding a trend-worthy twist to the School College Ani Life actress’ modern pick.

The Mann Kasturi Re actress’ outfit featured a corset-like silhouette with a simply adorable tied-up bow at the back. It accentuated her curves, adding a sultry appeal to her fit. The bottom part of the dress had a beautiful pleated look, which made Karan Kundrra’s bae look all the more alluring.

The Naagin actress further completed her vacation-ready outfit with matching flat sandals, giving it a casual touch. However, a piece as versatile as this one can also be paired with boots or pumps to slay the formal look for effortless date-night picks.

Tejasswi’s accessories and glam choices

Furthermore, Prakash took the minimalistic route with her accessories to subtly elevate her look. This list included small hoop earrings with a delicate bracelet and a pretty matching ring on her finger. These simplistic choices perfectly complemented the femme aesthetic of her look, styled to perfection by Natashaa Bothra.

Moreover, Teja chose to leave her luscious dark locks open and cascading freely down her back and shoulders. This effortlessly manageable and elegant hairstyle with a side-combed parting complemented the diva’s cute outfit.

She also chose to accentuate her natural beauty with a fresh-faced look. The actress opted for a radiant base, a delicate pink blush dab, and a pink lip tint for nourished and shiny lips. This subtle look enhanced her inner glow.

So, what did you think of Tejasswi Prakash’s easy-breezy look? Comment below to share your thoughts and opinions with us, right away.

