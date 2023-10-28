Tejasswi Prakash’s TOO HOT to handle in a shimmery black and silver gown with cut-out design and classy train

In the glamorous world of Bollywood and the Indian television industry, fashion always takes center stage, and the stunning Tejasswi Prakash always takes the spotlight with her fiery fashion game. The Naagin 6 actress turned heads and set fashionistas abuzz with her extraordinary attire at the Jio MAMI Film Festival. Adorned in a sequin-encrusted, shiny black and silver gown, which featured a beyond-sultry cut-out design and an elegant train. To say that she left everyone craving and gasping for more would be a total understatement, don’t you agree?

Why don’t we just take a closer look at the School College Ani Life actress’ show-stopping appearance and the magic she brought to the red carpet? Let’s dive right in.

Tejasswi Prakash looked beyond pretty in a long shimmery gown

The ex-Bigg Boss star, known for her impeccable style and remarkable screen presence, recently took the red carpet by storm at the Jio MAMI Film Festival. The talented diva’s choice of outfit with a strappy backless style was a bold statement, and this is perhaps why it instantly became the talk of the town. The gown she wore was not just a piece of clothing; it was an embodiment of glamour and sophistication. Its black and silver color palette exuded timeless elegance, and the shimmering fabric made her stand out in the crowd. But, what truly set this gown apart was its unique semi-sheer and cut-out design at her waist, adding a touch of sultriness without compromising on grace. The floor-length sleeveless gown with a sexy thigh-high side slit effortlessly combined sexiness and sophistication with this choice. We’re in love!

As the Swaragini actress graced the red carpet, the elegant train of the gown trailed behind her, like a fairy-tale princess. The train not only added a touch of drama but also emphasized the regal quality of her attire. It’s not just a gown; it’s a fashion statement that blends innovation and tradition seamlessly. To complete her outfit, she also added matching black heels for an overall harmonious look. Furthermore, the gorgeous diva added statement stud earrings with matching bracelets and rings to elevate her super-hot ensemble’s overall appeal. Yes, we’re undoubtedly obsessed with this one!

Last but not least, let’s talk about the Karn Sangini actress’ hair and makeup game, which was totally on fire. The gorgeous actress chose to style her hair up into a sleek bun with wavy flicks on both sides that perfectly framed her face. On the other hand, the talented Bekaboo actress chose to go for a subtle and dewy makeup look, with well-shaped eyebrows, shimmery eyeshadow, mascara-laden eyelashes, rouged cheeks, highlights at all the right places, and classy nude-colored lipstick, perfectly vibed with her overall aesthetic. The Mann Kasturi Re actress’ fashion choices continue to inspire and establish her as a budding fashion icon in the Indian entertainment industry.

As we eagerly await the Ki actress’ next magical and fashion-forward ensemble, why don’t you share your thoughts with us? Did you like this gown? Comment below to let us know!

