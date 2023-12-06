The Archies, A Fashion Night Out: Aishwarya Rai Bachchan to Janhvi Kapoor; Who wore what at the premiere

The glittering lights of The Archies premiere night not only showcased the brilliance of Zoya Akhtar’s creation but also unveiled a fashion extravaganza featuring Bollywood’s A-listers. From the iconic Aishwarya Rai Bachchan to the trendy Janhvi Kapoor, the red carpet was a canvas for the stars to paint their style stories. We’re starstruck with the starry night and the fabulous guest list.

So, without further ado, let’s delve into the long list of attendees and take a look at the celebrities' classiest and most stylish ensembles for the grand screening event’s red carpet.

Who wore what at the fabulous star-studded The Archies screening

1. Aishwarya Rai Bachchan’s black finesse:

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan graced the event in a stunning black ensemble, perfectly coordinated with her family. Her floor-length dress, adorned with rhinestone-studded floral embroidery, exuded elegance. The bold dark red lipstick added a touch of drama, stealing the spotlight and making her a vision of finesse.

2. Katrina Kaif’s sexy leather ensemble:

Katrina Kaif made a bold statement in a black faux leather bodycon dress. The wide U neckline, double halter straps, and midi hem length highlighted her enviable frame. Paired with silver pumps, her glamorous look was a testament to her impeccable style and daring fashion choices.

Advertisement

3. Ananya Panday’s black timeless look:

Ananya Panday turned heads in a strapless black body-hugging dress, complemented by silver hoops, a bracelet, and black pumps. The sleek ponytail, baby pink lip shade, and flawless makeup enhanced the timeless appeal merged with the modern elegance of her ensemble, making her a standout at The Archies premiere.

4. Kajol’s classy black flowery drape:

Kajol embraced sophistication in a sheer black saree adorned with nude and white floral prints. Her graceful bun, long earrings, and subtle makeup with glossy nude lipstick added an ethereal charm to her black flowery drape, making her a picture of timeless beauty. The beautiful Dilwale actress made us fall in love.

5. Karisma Kapoor’s textured black beauty:

Karisma Kapoor stole the style game in a black textured blazer and matching skirt with a thigh-high slit. The ensemble, paired with black stilettos, double-hoop earrings, and a glowing blushed base, showcased her glamorous side with a touch of sophistication. This stylish ensemble topped the charts for the event.

6. Janhvi Kapoor’s multicolored elegance:

Janhvi Kapoor supported her sister, Khushi Kapoor, in a show-stealing black midi-length dress adorned with multi-colored gem embellishments. The Bawaal actress’ strappy black high heels, statement rings, and perfectly coordinated makeup highlighted her elegance and fashion-forward sensibilities.

7. Shilpa Shetty Kundra’s boss babe avatar:

Shilpa Shetty Kundra channeled her boss avatar in a black cropped blouse paired with Mugler skinny-fit double-denim jeans. The Sukhee actress’ fitted silhouette, turtle neckline, and midriff-baring hem exuded confidence and style, showcasing her as a true fashion maven. Her look spells striking glam.

8. Rekha’s pretty signature silk look:

The evergreen Rekha graced The Archies premiere in her signature silk saree look. Dressed in a gorgeous green Kanjeeveram saree with embellished patti borders, Rekha epitomized timeless elegance. Adorned with ornate jhumkis, a matching potli bag, and a dainty red bindi, she stood out as a symbol of grace and traditional charm.

9. Malaika Arora’s classy power move:

Malaika Arora, the fashionista, opted for a power suit with a sexy twist for The Archies premiere. Her oversized blazer and ill-fitted flared pants, adorned with disco blue sequin embellishments, showcased a bold fashion statement. Paired with a plunging-neck black bralette, sleek hairdo, and minimal glam, she rocked the look.

Advertisement

10. Shanaya Kapoor’s delicate pearly look:

Shanaya Kapoor attended the event in a pearl-white sleeveless gown featuring a cowl neckline and a figure-sculpting silhouette. Her delicate pearly look, complemented by a blue-sapphire necklace, open wavy locks, and silver stilettos, showcased her innate sense of poise and sophistication.

The Archies premiere night was not just a cinematic celebration but a runway for Bollywood’s fashion royalty. From timeless classics to bold statements, each celebrity brought their A-game, making it a night to remember. As we applaud the cinematic brilliance, let’s also tip our hats to the stars who graced the red carpet in style, leaving an indelible mark on the glamorous world of Bollywood fashion.

So, what did you think of the beautiful star-studded night’s chic ensembles? Which one of these is your favorite outfit from the red carpet? Please go ahead and share your thoughts and opinions through the comments section, right away.

ALSO READ: When Deepika Padukone rewore her gold Kanjeevaram wedding reception saree with Sabyasachi blouse for BFF’s wedding