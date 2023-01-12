The WHOPPING cost of Priyanka Chopra’s one-shoulder dress at Chhello Show screening can sponsor a Europe trip
Priyanka Chopra opted for a stunning Tom Ford ribbed midi dress as she hosted a special screening of Oscar shortlisted Chhello Show in LA. Read on for details!
Desi Girl Priyanka Chopra never fails to impress us with her sartorial choices. The actress’ fashion game is on fleek, and she makes heads turn every time she steps out. From dramatic silhouettes to minimalistic outfits, Priyanka pulls off any kind of outfit with great panache. She recently hosted a special movie screening of Pan Nalin’s film Chhello Show (Last Film Show), which is India’s official entry to the Oscars 2023. The screening was held at Priyanka Chopra’s BFF Isha Ambani’s luxurious home in Los Angeles, and pictures and videos from the event went viral on social media. It was attended by director Pan Nalin, child artist Bhavin Rabari, producer David Dubinsky, Lawrence Bender, Kal Penn and others.
For the occasion, Priyanka Chopra donned a stunning black one-shoulder midi dress and stylish knee-high boots. She looked uber-chic in the figure-skimming outfit, but did you know how much the dress cost? Rs 2.69 lakh! Yes, you read that right! Read on for more details.
Priyanka Chopra dons a Tom Ford ribbed midi dress at the special screening of Chhello Show
The pictures shared by Priyanka Chopra, David Dubinsky, Kal Penn, and others show the actress looking bewitching in a black cashmere, ribbed off-the-shoulder midi dress by luxury fashion house Tom Ford. The outfit is made of rib knit fabric, and has a one-shoulder neckline, full sleeves with thumbhole detail and a midi length. The dress gives a chic, contemporary, and elegant look, and Priyanka carries it effortlessly. The silhouette of the dress looked flattering on Priyanka, and the dress highlighted her curves. The Tom Ford dress is available on FWRD for a whopping Rs 2,69,054!
Priyanka Chopra teamed her black Tom Ford outfit with matching suede knee-high heeled boots, a few golden rings, and metallic hoop earrings. The actress was dressed in black from head-to-toe, and she slayed the all-black look. She opted for a side-part and a wavy hairdo that further added to her glamorous look. Her brown lip shade, lashes with mascara and light eye shadow completed her look for the special evening.
Priyanka Chopra’s work front
On the professional front, Priyanka Chopra will next be seen in Prime Video’s Citadel, which is produced by the Russo Brothers. She also has It’s All Coming Back To Me, and the Bollywood movie Jee Le Zaraa, alongside Katrina Kaif and Alia Bhatt in the pipeline.
