The WHOPPING cost of Priyanka Chopra’s one-shoulder dress at Chhello Show screening can sponsor a Europe trip

Desi Girl Priyanka Chopra never fails to impress us with her sartorial choices. The actress’ fashion game is on fleek, and she makes heads turn every time she steps out. From dramatic silhouettes to minimalistic outfits, Priyanka pulls off any kind of outfit with great panache. She recently hosted a special movie screening of Pan Nalin’s film Chhello Show (Last Film Show), which is India’s official entry to the Oscars 2023. The screening was held at Priyanka Chopra’s BFF Isha Ambani’s luxurious home in Los Angeles, and pictures and videos from the event went viral on social media. It was attended by director Pan Nalin, child artist Bhavin Rabari, producer David Dubinsky, Lawrence Bender, Kal Penn and others.

For the occasion, Priyanka Chopra donned a stunning black one-shoulder midi dress and stylish knee-high boots. She looked uber-chic in the figure-skimming outfit, but did you know how much the dress cost? Rs 2.69 lakh! Yes, you read that right! Read on for more details.