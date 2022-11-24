The Year in Fashion: Samantha Ruth Prabhu's 5 looks that stood out in 2022

Samantha Ruth Prabhu is a true fashionista and this is no news! Over the years, she has treated us with stunning looks in co-ords, plunging neckline dresses, and her off-duty closet that includes oversized shirts, comfy high-waist pants, and jackets. She is always game for good fashion and her every look is proof. 2022 might have been a rollercoaster ride for Sam on a professional front but when it comes to fashion, she nailed it with some statement-making looks. Here's a look at her best 5 fashion moments of 2022!

Red carpet RED-Y



Trust Samantha Ruth Prabhu to surprise her fans with something unique always, be it with her choice of films or fashion. For the red carpet event, Samantha Ruth Prabhu a Gauri & Nainika slip dress. She styled her scene-stealing look ft. a plunging neckline with ear studs. The Super Deluxe actress capped her dramatic look with winged eyeliner and a braided updo.

Fiery hot in red and pink tones



This is my personal favourite and one of the most talked about outfits of hers that she wore on Karan Johar's Koffee With Karan chat show. The Family Man 2 actress wore a keyhole cut-out, figure-hugging red top with pink pants by The Attico. She nailed the colour-blocking trend as she flaunted her hourglass figure.



In corset top



Another look of hers that has made it to the top 5 list is in white corset top. Sam's style evolution over the years has been incredible. Also, a lot of credit goes to her team of stylists and makeup. One can see in the photo, Samantha is a sight to behold in this white-on-white ensemble. These relax fit low-rise pants are a BOMB! Maderno drop earrings by Amama Jewels and her on-point makeup and hair are equally stealing the show.



In hand-painted saree



For an awards event this year, Sam wore a hand-painted saree worth a whopping Rs 1,14,999. She teamed the classic with a deep-V blouse. The Majili actress accessorized the look with statement earrings by Abhilasha Pret Jewellery.



Personifies elegance

