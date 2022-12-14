Then to Now: Samantha Ruth Prabhu's style evolution

Samantha Ruth Prabhu, as we all know manages to put together a super classic look, be it at the airport or red carpet events. Her looks in pantsuits and sarees have always been the talking points among fashion enthusiasts. She is hands down the ultimate fashion queen! Even her off-duty ensembles can get your attention. From her first film Ye Maaya Chesave to now, Samantha Ruth Prabhu's style evolution is inspiring!

In 2016, for the audio launch event of Sivakarthikeyan starrer Remo, Samantha wore a velvet suit. The actress pulled off a regal look completed with minimal makeup and red lip. Samantha, as we all know has had one of the most envy-worthy career graphs in the South Indian film industry. But there's no big shift in the star’s sartorial choices. Her style statement has always been minimal, and classic yet so bold! She chose more basics, skirts, mini dresses and tank tops. The stunner has the ability to strike a balance between drama and comfy. Her off-duty style has always been sophisticated, since 2016.

Coming to 2017-18, Samantha Ruth Prabhu tried more prints, bohemian-inspired aesthetics, and asymmetrical kurtas and jackets. She clearly never played it safe with the ethnic. The Family Man 2 actress left no stone unturned to bring her sartorial best in Indian designers like Masaba Gupta, Archana & Puneeth and many more. In between, there were bad choices too! For casual OOTDS, there were a few hits and more misses!

Then, she liked body-hugging dresses but now, a lot has changed!

There is no denying, Samantha has become more experimental with her fashion choices and even more with international labels. For a Christmas party at home, Sam wore a colourful tulle skirt and frilled top by Rodarte, an American brand of clothing and accessories. Not a fan of this look but she pulled it off with utmost ease and confidence.



Her pastel blue and pink Krésha Bajaj lehenga can still make an ideal pick for your sangeet. Another noteworthy outfit which she wore with a strappy corset-style blouse, quite a big fashion trend at the moment!



During one of the interviews with Pinkvilla, Preetham Jukalker, Sam's personal stylist said there was turbulence, but they managed to hit it off and are inseparable today. "We bond over online shopping and binge-eating desserts. We even have a similar sense of dressing so much so that Sam trusts my styling and doesn't question me. We don't have trials anymore." One can see, Sam's signature look is more like a sleek, centre-parted do. Something that she experimented with and has worked out for her. She avoids body-hugging silhouettes that are over the top.



Samantha's minimal yet classy and contemporary style has all eyes on her. One of her boldest looks ever of hers is in a yellow sheer dress that she wore with a bodysuit. Not everyone's cup of tea! Sharing the secret behind the Jonathan Simkhai dress, Preetham exclusively revealed to us, "the secret behind the dress is it was bought by her online and it was just in her closet for a very long time and I was wondering what to be done with this. I needed updating to style that dresses and though it wasn't appropriate for the event, then I was like 'why not'. But she carried it well, we went all out and if not now then when? Unless we don't experiment, we will never know what's working for her."

