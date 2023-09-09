Three times Deepika Padukone wore twisted halter necklines and left us craving for more

Deepika Padukone has often shown her preference for the twisted halter neckline. She has demonstrated with three gorgeous appearances that this specific neckline is her go-to pick for producing a striking and seductive look. Deepika looked stunning in each attire, whether it was the brown bodysuit with jeans, the mesmerizing red gown with its plunging neckline, or the intriguing orange ribbed ensemble. Her outstanding sense of design, along with the flawless execution of the twisted halter neckline, demonstrates her capacity to leave an indelible mark on the fashion industry. Deepika Padukone continues to create twisted halter neckline trends with her daring and unique choices, cementing her status as a real fashionista.

Deepika in a brown bodysuit with jeans

The Cocktail actress stunned in a twisted neck brown bodysuit. In this magnificent costume, the gifted actress oozed confidence and refinement with ease. Deepika, who was styled by the talented Shaleena Nathani, demonstrated that she understands how to make a stylish statement. The bodysuit, by the renowned brand ALIX NYC, emphasized her exquisite shape flawlessly. The style was casual yet undeniably attractive when paired with the Levi's x Deepika Padukone denim trousers. Deepika Padukone's design choices continue to inspire us, reminding us that even the most basic attire can radiate sensuality and leave an impact.

Deepika Padukone in a red outfit

The Gehraiyaan actress dazzled everyone in a gorgeous knee-length gown. Milo Maria designed the garment, which was made of beautiful synthetic leather and had an edgy and glamorous look. Deepika wore a sensual red gown with a plunging neckline and a twisted halter design, emphasizing her exquisite sense of style. She combined it with similar red shoes to amp up the attractiveness of the look, giving an extra spice of sexuality to the combo. Deepika Padukone once again showed her fashion acumen by seamlessly blending sensuality and refinement. Her pick of the Milo Maria red gown demonstrates her ability to turn attention and make hearts flutter with her immaculate fashion selections.

Deepika in an orange ribbed outfit

The Pathaan actress looked stunning in a stunning ribbed gown. This eye-catching suit, courtesy of renowned designer David Koma, was a sight to behold. The dress had seductive cut-outs at the top bodice, a daring thigh-high slit, and an attractive twisted halter neckline, all of which complemented the actress's immaculate fashion sense. She accessorized with black lace-up shoes and glittering gold earrings to contrast the brilliant orange color of her gown, providing a hint of refinement to her entire appearance.

So which of these twisted halter necks do you love the most? Let us know in the comment section below.

ALSO READ: Fashion Face-Off: Shilpa Shetty vs Sonam Kapoor in modernized denim saree; Who wore it better?