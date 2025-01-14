Throwback: Sharvari pulled off color-blocking trend with corset-style lavender top and red leather pants, it looked absolute fire; take cues

The popular color-blocking trend is not going anywhere soon and many actresses have been embracing this trend with utmost perfection. Sharvari, known for her strong roles in movies like Munjya, Vedaa, and more, never misses the chance when it comes to staying on trend. She made the most of it and nailed the color-blocking look like a PRO! Let’s take some cues from her look.

Sharvari looked absolutely hot and cool in her corset-style top. It was of lavender color prepared with sheer fabric. Designed with spaghetti straps, a structured shape, and a fitted bodice, the top was perfect to highlight her figure. It made us fall in love with her all over again. Ensuring a polished appearance, the actress neatly tucked her top in the bottoms.

The twist in her outfit was the bottoms she paired the lavender top with. Breaking all the fashion rules, she decided to style her top with bright red leather pants. The pants were high-on waist with loose-fitting and pleats at the waistband. They were perfect for a striking appearance.

Along with her outfit, the Munjya actress’s styling deserves a round of applause. Balancing bold with subtle, she accessorized her look with hoop earrings, stacked earrings, and rings. These accessories were minimal and just right

Giving a flawless finish to her appearance, she added the perfect base magic with foundation and concealer and topped it off with the perfect blush glow, winged eyeliner, soft eyeshadow, and glossy nude lipstick. Her hair was half-tied. She took some of her strands back and tied them into a cool bun, leaving the rest open.

Another highlighting detail in her outfit was her footwear. In contrast to the lavender and red combination, she completed her look with the floral print black pointed heels. They had white floral details, enhancing their charm.

Just like Sharvari, if you are looking for a hot and stand-out look, then this lavender and red combo is a straight-up fire. Also, you can take some serious styling tips that will give your appearance a striking effect. You’ll be absolutely slaying it.

What are your views on this color-blocking trend? Let us know in the comments below!

