Throwback Thursday Tale: Alia Bhatt, Ananya Panday to Malaika Arora: 3 Celebs in striking black sheer gowns

Why peek-a-boo away the best looks from you? Three throwbacks and names to know to master your party night looks. Whose look do you love the most?

Written by Manjusha Naik   |  Published on Jan 05, 2023
Sheer up, swoon on. On Thursdays, we tell stories of the past that are still so relevant. You knew 2022 was buzzing with the 'naked trend' where sheer ensembles became a discussion of hot and heart-enticing looks. The runways spoke in favour of these and so did celebrities. Did we regret giving in its appreciation? There were also Diwali to Christmas nights when the upkeep of our party looks revolved around abundantly donning see-through tops to dresses and sarees. Sitting atop the spectrum of colours and fashion trends always, do you remember how Alia Bhatt, Ananya Panday, and Malaika Arora looked fantastic in black sheer gowns designed with saucy thigh-high slits? Not looking at the drama here isn't an option. 

 

3 Bollywood divas in black thigh-high slit gowns

 

Alia Bhatt 

Welcome to a modish class. To give in your attendance, sit through a quick party look session. Let's dive into the look that was first showcased under the spotlight. The RRR actress opted for an embellished gown by Roberto Cavalli Couture. Her sleeveless and plunging neckline lace outfit featured a mini train, triangle-shaped hem which looked effortlessly incredible when it came to the border of the thigh-high slit. It sparkled over her monokini and looked stunning with her strappy and glittery stilettos. 

 

Alia in a black dress

Ananya Panday 

If your style is flawless and you know it, show it. Here's one way to nail it. For Indian Filmmaker Karan Johar's birthday bash which was held last year, the Liger actress picked out an Aadnevik mesh-made gown. Don't step into a party without such a fire-inducer also referred to as sheer perfection. Her deep neckline outfit with a structured bodice, body-hugging fit, embellishments, side cut-outs, and a thigh-high slit was winning with tie-up black pumps and a couple of rings. 

 

Ananya in a sheer dress

Malaika Arora 

A sexy escape we need from other trends. The Fashion Khatam Mujhpe dancer was seen at Farhan Akhtar and Shibani Dandekar's post-wedding party hosted by Ritesh Sidhwani dressed in black. The famous bombshell, Malla chose a one-shoulder noodle-strap gown that had a mini ruffled overlap. Her starry and glitter-filled gown was worn over a monokini and how exceptional she looked with ankle-strap heels and a holographic clutch. 

 

Malaika in a black dress

Can you rate their looks on Pinkvilla's #OMB scale? (ON-FLEEK, MOOD, and BLAH)

