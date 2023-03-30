Throwback Thursday: When Kareena Kapoor and Sara Ali Khan proved Saint Laurent Lou camera sling bags are gold

Reminisce of Saint Laurent sling bags, if you will. While bags of every length, hue and feature can be chic-looking and compliment-grabbing in their own right, there's a bit of extra wow attached to the French swanky brand's accessories. On what feels like a slow-moving Thursday, here are throwback times to cheer you up for the day that could win your handbag collection a lottery. Or shall we make it two in a bit? It was in 2021 when we saw Sara Ali Khan in love with her 'Lou' camera sling bag and did this bag see the end of its triumphant growth this year? Not at all. Kareena Kapoor Khan found her own and their bags are about colourfully cute energy and of trans-seasonal allure.

Kareena Kapoor and Sara Ali Khan nail their looks with quilted bags

Sara Ali Khan

If you're as neon-minded as we are, the Atrangi Re actress's style is a book to read and re-read. Making punchy colours a commonly loved thread is her routine as you may have noticed too. Have you seen her Balenciaga green Le Cagole shoulder bag? She painted our screens good when she was spotted at the Mumbai airport dressed in a white lace embroidered three-piece kurta set. Flavoured with a strong colour effect, her monotone attire was styled with a neon pink mini sling bag curated from smooth leather, a single strap, 'YSL' gold-toned hardware designed as a logo and a tasselled detail. Here, her elevated style play also included bangles and earrings.

Kareena Kapoor Khan

Something we'd always wear? A classic checkered print Gucci blazer. Okay, maybe a lot less in Spring but there is no excuse to not use the sling bag. In February 2023, the Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham actress wore the same accessory as a sling bag and not in a crossbody manner as Sara. Bebo's printed t-shirt, faded denim pants and neon pumps looked like a comfortable and stylish party outfit. She pumped up the statement of her look with her Rs. 1,38,974.62 bag (approx.) which consisted of a quilted design done in a chevron pattern.

Whose look do you love the most?

Advertisement

ALSO READ: Shanaya Kapoor's Label Jenn outfit and Chanel sling bag is the perfect party style combo