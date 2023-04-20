Throwback Thursday: When Khushi Kapoor's Ronny Kobo co-ordinated set became twice the moment of chic

Here's a story of how a co-ordinated set held a good deal of appeal in February this year. We're totally in the centre of Spring and why do we sound like winter is our favourite season, you may question. Are we right? In search of that answer, we cannot wait to show you an outfit and the actress who rocked it not just in 2023 but also in 2020. It was all about standing and making the world swoon and this very formula came forward again. Let this throwback edit show you an à la mode co-ordinated set as stylishly donned by Khushi Kapoor.

Rewind to last week, we saw how Kareena Kapoor Khan looked ready for the season's hottest days in a printed co-ordinated set. If you read this directly as co-ordinated sets are made for the long haul, you're a little too right. We've long been spectators of Khushi's style and may we tell you as is? We haven't seen an escapism that was initiated by the star to push co-ords out entirely. On and off on the limelight-hogging run, the hero of her looks as you can see below is the co-ordinated attire but don't take a minute to realise how crop tops are all over the internet now.

Khushi Kapoor rocks two looks in a skirt set

One outfit for two seasons. How do we wear it and what do we ditch? Since the nights of Spring usually have a bit of mercy on us in terms of harsh humidity, can we give a chance to the skirt which was sported by The Archies actress? Sorry, to keep you a bit waiting for the brand reveal - Ronny Kobo it is.

Also, ask yourself how often you consider something to be classic and made forever when it appears in shades of black and white. A check through the many pages of certain celebrities' archives can give you a thorough image of how brown outfits are very much in the centre of the universe's spotlight and how many have you stepped out in.

The 22-year-old's first time in this two-piece set cable knit outfit was back in the day when she combined her long-sleeved and cropped cardigan with her high-waisted and midi skirt. Her cardigan beautified with a few studded buttons was fabulous in its own right with a plain white crop top. Khushi accessorised this look for her with black embellished shoes and gold rings and bangles.

What is great about this season is that we do not have just one crop top, its iterations come in sexier and nattier turns. Should you want a bralette, more ideal for date nights, work it out, deck yourself out. We can string many tips along with adjectives but we want you to see pictures that speak all that we want to convey in words.

Her Rs. 33,000 (Approx.) combo was worn by her two months ago for a star-graced event which was held in Mumbai. It came back to the frame without a t-shirt or crop top on. The Kapoor girl rocked it as a monotone set and she wrapped it up with criss-cross heels as black and spot-on as her most-carried Prada handbag which had a silver strap. Both her looks had full-fledged makeup, what part do you like the most in it?

