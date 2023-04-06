Throwback Thursday: When Kiara Advani and Malaika Arora showed all is cute with Chanel quilted waist bags

Twice the Thursday bliss. Our desire to stay congruent with the season's hotly-brewed trends does not come in between our love for bags of vintage or modish designs. We found ourselves reminiscing about mini-sized Chanel bags today that were opted for by Bollywood celebrities Kiara Advani and Malaika Arora once in 2019 and later in 2022. Bags are a sweet source of distraction that amps up your looks regardless of how phase-style-person you can be. You could have your eyes routinely stuck on black bags and yet you may just shop for a white one at the drop of a hat. Ah, the urge!

And, thank god for our sharp memories, throwbacks are no temporary state of mind. It's good to recall and relearn, yeah? We've been positively moved by semi-circled and quilted sling bags that are absolutely stylish. They both accessorised their OOTNs in ways they know best and so we no longer feel like we've been over the edge with bag picks at least until we find something new to be enamoured by.

Kiara Advani and Malaika Arora nailed their looks with Chanel waist bags

Kiara Advani

Tote bags may have become the backbone of our travelling or shopping looks but waist and sling bags too are a part of our lifestyle. Edgy all year round and lightweight, these bags do not tire you up with their overweight that is unless you try and stuff them up with everything you come across.

Easy is the mantra of every tiny bag. The Jug Jugg Jeeyo actress for her 27th birthday celebrations picked out a white bag from the French luxury brand's 2019 collection. Kiara rocked it as a crossbody bag and styled it with her nude-toned pointed pumps, bralette top and midi satin co-ordinated set. We have a weakness and ours clearly is the charms you can see here, chunky and too cute.

Malaika Arora

A noted Fall favourite is a bomber jacket and is that it? Replicating the Chaiyya Chaiyya dancer's looks is our happy state of being. Her casual outfit such as a Burberry hoodie jacket and bell-bottom blue denim pants with a wide-leg silhouette was styled with a quilted Chanel bag but in black. She wore it as a sling, unlike Kiara who kept it as a fanny pack which also had gold, silver and pearl charms put in a tiered pattern. You know compliments are inevitable when you have this Rs. 3,23,584 (approx.) accessory.

