Throwback to Alia Bhatt's stunning phulkari suit paired with mirror-work jacket; perfect to look your ethnic best this Lohri

Lohri is around the corner; it's time to dance around bonfires, munch on popcorn, and flaunt your desi swag! Wondering how to get that perfect touch between traditional and trendy? Look no longer, for Alia Bhatt's throwback salwar kameez look screams festive chic. Let's see her outfit.

Alia wore a bright orange kurta with a round neckline and quarter sleeves. However, what grabbed everyone's attention was the phulkari embroidery, putting an authentic Punjabi touch to the outfit. During Lohri, one absolutely must wear phulkari because it's almost like donning the spirit of Punjab!

Instead of a regular salwar, Alia wore a dhoti-style green color of salwar for pairing with a kurta, thus giving an entirely fresh and breezy twist to an added touch of desi appearance. Now, dance to dhol beats without potentially tripping over; the dhoti salwar will be your first choice now!

What made Alia’s look extra special? It was that small yellow mirror-worked jacket with no sleeves! It was the right amount of glitter design to get her set just in time for Lohri. When the night comes, the mirrors will reflect light beautifully.

the Jigra actress settled on a pair of traditional but contemporary juttis and earrings to round up her look. Her juttis added detailed touches and an ethnic vibe, while their comfort and style grounded the outfit.

In terms of makeup, Alia Bhatt's minimal decision was not only refreshing but also empowering. She sported a natural base with softly blushed cheeks. Nude lips delivered subtlety and impact while completing a minimalist approach to the look. Alia’s eyes were framed with just enough kohl to make them pop, and she balanced them with nude eyeshadow. Her makeup choice allowed natural beauty to take center stage. Alia completed the look by leaving her hair open in soft, natural waves.

Advertisement

This Lohri ensures that you do not celebrate but celebrate in great style. Channel your inner Alia Bhatt, let your outfit do all the talking, and enjoy festivities to the fullest. After all, Lohri is all about bringing together the warmth of tradition with a dash of glam.

So, what are you waiting for? It’s time to twirl around the bonfire and make your salwar kameez moment unforgettable!

ALSO READ: Alia Bhatt's tank top and wide-leg jeans may seem basic, but they set a high standard for a stylish movie date night