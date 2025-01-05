Throwback: When Deepika Padukone and Radhika Merchant blended style and comfort with their dresses designed with side pockets

No one can beat the comfort of a dress with a side pocket. Let’s go back to the time when Deepika Padukone and Radhika Merchant grabbed our attention with their effortless styles. The divas were all dolled up in dreamy dresses, and the best part was that they had pockets. Interesting, isn’t it? Let’s check out the details inside.

During her pregnancy, Deepika Padukone elevated her comfort style to another level. She once wore a yellow maxi dress from Gauri and Nainika’s collection. The fit had sleeveless designs with a gentle heart-shaped curved neckline. Adding a bit of cinched details, the empire waist with the pleats gave an edge to her appearance. The flattering silhouette made it easy for the actress to move freely.

Overall, Deepika’s fit was good, but it became better with the classic addition of pocket details. The yellow maxi dress was given a comfortable touch with the side pockets, which the actress beautifully flaunted in her photoshoot.

Elevating her look, the Singham Again actress accessorized her look with cute white earrings. The soft makeup glow, subtle eyeshadow, defined brows, and nude lipstick successfully added an irresistible charm. And, of course, that maternity glow was undoubtedly WOW.

On the other hand, Radhika Merchant also embraced floral charm. Just a few days back, at the NMACC Arts Cafe event, she made an unforgettable appearance in the Spring/Summer 2023 dress from the DIOR collection. Designed with off-shoulder details and a plunging neckline, her dress beautifully enhanced her feminine aura.

Advertisement

Like Deepika Padukone, her dress had a pocket, a perfect mix of comfort and style. Cinched at the waist and with flowy details at the bottom, the outfit was just right for a dreamy feel. The ends of her dress reached right at her ankle.

To complete her look, the younger daughter-in-law of the Ambani Family opted for emerald green and stone earrings and a mangal sutra wrapped around her arms. Radhika's mini Hermes bag and soft makeup added a beautiful touch.

To conclude, Deepika Padukone and Radhika Merchant took their style to a whole new level. They beautifully showed how one can marry functionality into fashion, looking effortlessly stylish. So, girls, it’s a sign to not settle for style over comfort when you can get both. Save it for later!

ALSO READ: Triptii Dimri gives formal twist to her casual wear with a blazer-like shrug styled with faded grey jeans