Throwback: When Kajol flaunted Rs 65k white saree, serving elegant look perfect for Holi party
Throwback to when Kajol styled an elegant white saree, leaving us awestruck with her look. Check out its details.
Kajol’s throwback look was all about turning heads in timeless fashion. For one of her international events a couple of years ago, she fashioned a graceful white saree from Rohit Bal. This saree is just perfect for your Holi party in 2025. Let’s take a look at how she styled it.
Choosing the perfect Holi color, the Do Patti actor went with a creamy white color palette. With a borderless design, the saree featured floral patchwork all over. The multicolored rose flowers over the color and fabric of the piece looked exquisite.
Adding a modern touch to her outfit, Mrs Devgn chose a sleeveless blouse to complete her fit. The top was stitched with a lacy pattern and featured a deep-neck cut.
During a photoshoot indoors, she flaunted her saree, with light creeping through her windows. She also showcased the perfect hairstyle, putting her hair in a stylish bun. With a high bun, the actor curled a few strands to fall on her face.
For her makeup, the veteran opted for a simple look. With a hydrating nude base, she added some cheek tint. Playing with some mascara and eyeliner, she completed her look with a matte pink lip shade.
Ditching all accessories, the diva chose to style her look with a pair of small green and gold-toned earrings. She added a couple of rings for final touches. This minimal look is perfectly styled for simple occasions.
Is this look on your fashion watchlist for Holi 2025? Let us know in the comments below.
Bhumi Pednekar dishes out perfect Mehendi look goals in Punit Balana kurta set worth Rs 1.25 lakhs