Throwback: When Kareena Kapoor repeated her reception jewelry with a stunning golden outfit, perfect for a cocktail night

The wedding season has always been a joyous occasion for girls to show up in their best looks, and we would be lying if we said we don’t love it. If your best friend or sister is soon getting married and you’re looking for the perfect cocktail look, take inspiration from everyone’s favorite Kareena Kapoor’s outfit from Anant and Radhika Ambani’s wedding. Let’s take a closer look at her attire.

When it comes to rocking an outfit, Kareena Kapoor Khan has an unbeatable vibe. For the wedding celebration, the actress wore an Imran coat ensemble from the shelves of Ritu Kumar, making it the perfect cocktail outfit. Her custom dress was crafted with 200 hours of hard work and adorned with intricate zardozi and dori embroidery.

I personally loved the idea of adding a sultry touch by pairing the full-sleeved, open-front coat with a bodysuit. The bodysuit’s scooped neckline and fitted bodice clung to her like a glow, perfectly complementing her silhouette. It also flaunted just the right amount of legs, making it an impeccable choice for a cocktail night.

What stood out the most was her styling. Despite the perfect blend of traditional and modern vibes in her outfit, the actress chose to accessorize with her old jewelry. She opted for a heavily embellished necklace—the same one she wore at her wedding reception. For her ears, she skipped earrings, letting the choker necklace take center stage, adding just the right amount of glam. The rings on her fingers further enhanced her feminine allure.

Advertisement

For the perfect shadi feel, the actress carried a small potli bag that perfectly matched her outfit. Trust me, this combination of traditional elements with a modern tadka is ideal for a cocktail night—you’ll definitely stand out without stealing the limelight from the bride.

As for makeup, keep it nude and shiny. Start with a flawless base and enhance your look with soft blush, golden eyeshadow, defined brows, a winged kajal, eyeliner, and nude lipstick. Finish it off with straight hair and a pair of heels, and you’re all set to dance your heart out at your sister’s or friend’s wedding.

Kareena Kapoor’s outfit serves as the perfect inspiration for cocktail functions. By beautifully blending traditional and modern styles, you can create a look that will leave everyone in awe.

ALSO READ: Disha Patani turns the cold season into a floral fiesta with her pink dress and Fendi fur bag worth Rs 2,68,757