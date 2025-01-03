Throwback: When Katrina Kaif graced a wedding celebration in Tarun Tahiliani’s saree, giving us the perfect reception look

When the wedding season is in full swing, you’ve got to have what every bride-to-be is looking for. From the wedding function to the big day, choosing the right fit for each occasion can be tiresome. And even after that, you’ve got a reception look to slay. So, here we’ve got your perfect wedding reception saree inspired by the Bollywood diva Katrina Kaif.

For Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant’s wedding celebration, the actress wore a glamorous saree that had all the bling and elegance you need for a perfect wedding reception look. The saree that had left everyone talking belonged to the classic collection of Tarun Tahilliani.

Katrina Kaif's beige netted saree had intricate detailing on the black border. The ensemble was properly draped from the waist, and the pallu she attached from one side was left open on the other side to let it fall gracefully on her arms.

Complementing her saree, the actress paired it glamorously with a black collared blouse embellished with stones and flower designs, making it perfect for shining at any wedding reception. For your wedding reception, ditch those sparky gowns and opt for something elegant and glamorous, like this saree. It is a statement-making piece.

The Tiger 3 actress’ accessories were on point. To pull her whole look together, the actress opted for traditional stud earrings and rings, which added feminine charm. They were minimal to let her saree grab all the attention.

Advertisement

Also, enhancing her appearance and keeping it subtle, she set up a soft base and topped it with perfectly blushed cheeks, kohl-rimmed eyes, defined brows, and nude lipstick. Her dewy makeup was subtle and perfect to keep her overall appearance. This makeup inspiration is worth taking note of for your big day.

Further, keeping her hair open in a side partition, the actress drew attention to her striking facial features.

Katrina Kaif’s saree look at Ambani’s wedding celebration is indeed a perfect wedding reception inspiration for all the bride-to-be. Drop all your worries, choose a perfect saree, style it beautifully, and see the magic. You’ll turn out to be the perfect style inspiration for everyone. So, what are you waiting for? Bookmark this look, and style it with your signature move.

ALSO READ: Kiara Advani channels glamour in House of Masaba’s thandai corset set worth Rs 50K, gearing up for promotion with Ram Charan