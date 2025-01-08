Throwback: When Priyanka Chopra in Tarun Tahiliani’s yellow lehenga brought boldness and glamor to Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant’s wedding

Priyanka Chopra in her desi girl vibes will always be iconic. Over the years, we’ve seen her in countless stunning outfits, but the way she carries a lehenga is truly unmatched. Let’s talk about the time she graced Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant’s wedding celebration in a breathtaking yellow lehenga. She looked absolutely stunning, exuding bold traditional vibes. Let’s take a closer look at her attire.

The fashion-forward Priyanka Chopra served up a mesmerizing look in the traditional lehenga, giving us major wedding outfit inspiration. She was all dolled up in Tarun Tahiliani’s yellow lehenga, beautifully embellished to elevate her overall appearance. With its plunging neckline and sleeveless details, the blouse added a bold touch to her traditional look. The tiny dangling elements on the blouse were like the cherry on top.

Creating a monochrome look, the actress paired the blouse with a matching lehenga. Designed with intricate craftsmanship, the lehenga was a perfect blend of glamour and tradition. The shimmery details added a sparkling dimension to her appearance. To complete the look, Priyanka styled her embellished dupatta elegantly over one shoulder, enhancing her regal charm.

Her accessories were true attention grabbers. She elevated her wedding celebration look with a statement choker necklace featuring deep red gemstones and matching drop earrings. Adding a graceful touch to her wrist, she wore traditional bracelets that complemented her attire beautifully.

The Citadel actress’s bold makeup look was undoubtedly flawless. Starting with a perfect base using concealer and foundation, she enhanced her features with a blush glow on her cheeks, defined brows, soft shimmery eyeshadow, and dark lipstick. The highlighted cheekbones added unmatched allure to her appearance.

Priyanka also gave her hairstyle a voluminous effect, styling her hair in loose waves with a side partition. This hairstyle framed her face perfectly while keeping her hair away from her face, accentuating her facial features.

This wedding celebration look, pulled together with bold makeup and statement accessories, gave Priyanka Chopra a striking and unforgettable appearance. If you’re looking for the perfect wedding look, take cues from the desi girl herself. We’re absolutely in love with her style!

