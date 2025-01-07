Throwback: When Shloka Ambani channeled her Poo Vibes with Manish Malhotra’s refurbished Bole Chudiyan lehenga

We all remember Kareena Kapoor’s famous Bole Chudiyan lehenga, which all girls dream of having in their wardrobe. But Shloka Ambani managed to turn that dream into reality for herself. Back during Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant’s sangeet celebration, she turned up the heat wearing the OG Poo lehenga beautifully refurbished by the creator, Manish Malhotra himself. Let’s relieve the magic of her fit.

The elder daughter-in-law of the Ambani Family channeled her inner Poo by donning a lehenga that resembled a lot to Kareena Kapoor’s lehenga in Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham. To give it a modern touch and make it appropriate to the current trend, Manish Malhotra refurbished his piece and made it more iconic. The dress was beautifully designed with the ombre skirt with orange sequins and golden and silver floral embroidery.

Further, Shloka Ambani beautifully styled her skirt with the one-shoulder blouse. Like her skirt, the blouse featured orange sequins with intricate floral embroidery that amplified her appearance. The tassel details around her hem and sleeve ends were unmissable. Just like the front, the back of her blouse was worth checking out. It had a strappy design with silver detailing.

Enhancing her look, Shloka Ambani carried a heavily embroidered dupatta around her waist and styled it on her arms, enhancing her graceful femininity.

Her accessories were pure glam. She wore a diamond necklace and statement drop earrings that beautifully balanced her elegance and glamor. She also wore traditional diamond bangles and rings. Her accessories were perfectly seen because of her perfectly styled hair, tied back into a classy ponytail that screamed sophistication.

Her makeup gave her appearance a flawless finish. She elevated her subtle base with the perfect blush glow, eyeshadow matching the color of her lehenga, and nude lipstick. The highlighter, which glowed beautifully, caught our attention on her cheekbones. She looked absolutely amazing.

The lehenga perfectly blended boldness and elegance. Beautifully maintaining the beauty of OG, Sholka pulled off the Poo look to perfection. She aced the whole look together, matching the silver embroidery with the diamond accessorized and neat hairstyle. She undoubtedly nailed her Poo energy.

