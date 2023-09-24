Times Janhvi Kapoor proved she is carrying forward mom Sridevi's legacy with her aesthetic style statement

Janhvi Kapoor is undoubtedly a talented and poised Bollywood star who has been making waves and winning hearts in the industry. Her striking resemblance to her mother, the late Sridevi, is evident, but it's her charismatic aura that sets her apart and makes her an icon in her own right. Janhvi is undoubtedly upholding her mother's legendary legacy and carving a path for herself in the Indian film industry.

Talking specifically about her fashion, Janhvi Kapoor is truly carrying forward mom Sridevi's legacy with her aesthetic style statement. Her Instagram photos are proof that she is captivating audiences with her elegance and grace, especially when donning traditional attire. The Dhadak actress recently wore a breathtaking saree that exuded timeless beauty and caught the attention of onlookers for many reasons.

One can notice how the young actress can carry herself with the same allure as her mother, and her poise, confidence, and innate charm are a reflection of her beloved mother's legacy. One cannot take eyes off her as she's dressed in a golden saree, with Gajra adorned in her hair and the beautiful smile on her face was a cherry on the cake.

Jahnvi Kapoor has been able to channel her mother's timeless beauty

Talking about her latest looks, it is heartwarming to see how Jahnvi has been able to channel her mother's timeless beauty and style, creating a perfect blend of old and new.

Going by the photos, it is very evident that Jahnvi Kapoor is an ethnic enthusiast and certainly serves lessons on how to dress in a classic traditional drape. However, the highlight of the above look is how Janhvi Kapoor styled it. This totally reminds us of Sridevi's style statement which is elegant and very much her personality. Wearing a striking royal blue saree by Raw Mango, the stunner wore her hair in a neat middle-parted bun adorned with a statement-making fresh floral gajra. A pair of traditional buttalu or jhumkas and a small black bindi very much completed the look.

What do you think? Has Jahnvi Kapoor inherited her mother Sridevi's impeccable fashion sense? Let us know in the comments section below.

