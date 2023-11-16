Times Katrina Kaif shelled boss lady vibes with classy blazers in formal wear outfits; take style cues

In the dazzling world of Bollywood fashion, Katrina Kaif, one of the most fashionably fabulous actresses in Bollywood, is known for her impeccable fashion game, and we’re undeniably obsessed with the same. The gorgeous and talented Tiger 3 actress stands out as a trendsetter, particularly when it comes to infusing sophistication into formal wear with her love for classy blazers. We’re totally in love with the diva’s ability to ace these classy outfits.

So, why don’t we delve into four distinct instances where the talented diva effortlessly aced formal ensembles, showcasing her impeccable style and flair for pairing blazers with diverse outfits? Dive right in!

4 times Katrina Kaif aced formal ensembles with classy blazers

The super trendy denim blazer:

The Ek Tha Tiger diva recently wore a denim-on-denim ensemble with a trendy denim jacket-like blazer with shoulder pads and matching jeans. The talented actress chose to wear a beige sleeveless and fitted tank top with a U-shaped deep and sultry neckline. She also chose to elevate this ensemble with a classy layered gold heart necklace and matching gold rings.

The feminine black floral blazer:

The Phone Bhoot actress chose to wear a classy, delicate, and feminine black power suit, beautifully laden with a pink floral print, featuring a fitted blazer with crisp lapels layered over a beige sleeveless and fitted tank top with a U-shaped deep and sultry neckline and matching flared pants. She added nude-colored pumps to complete her look.

The classy dark blue blazer:

The Tiger Zinda Hai actress recently chose to wear another super trendy and fashion-forward all-denim formal ensemble, featuring a fitted dark blue denim blazer with a deep V-shaped neckline and professional shoulder pads. She further chose to pair this with matching comfortable wide-legged pants. The diva completed her fit with black heels, minimalistic silver rings, and stud earrings.

The pretty pink blazer:

The undeniably elegant actress was recently seen wearing a fabulous and formal ensemble with a classy pink blazer with crisp lapels. The diva chose to go for a bold, no-accessory look for this one with a simple blush-heavy makeup look with a matching pink lipstick and eyeshadow, that elevated her feminine ensemble beyond comparison.

As we explore the snapshots of the Singh Is Kinng actress’ style journey, it becomes evident that her penchant for incorporating blazers into formal wear is a testament to her fashion versatility. From the trendy denim blazer to the feminine black floral ensemble, the classy dark blue attire, and the pretty-in-pink look, the diva consistently redefines elegance. Through these fashion escapades, she not only sets the bar high for professional attire but also inspires fashion enthusiasts to experiment and embrace their unique style with confidence.

Advertisement

So, what are your thoughts on Katrina Kaif’s classy, professional, and formal ensembles? Which one of these is your favorite outfit? Let us know in the comments section below!

ALSO READ: Deepika and Ranveer’s iconic couple fashion game: Together in life and vogue