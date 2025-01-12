Top 7 formal sarees for your next interview inspired by Alia Bhatt, Kiara Advani and more

When it comes to nailing an interview, your attire speaks volumes about your confidence and professionalism. And what better way to exude grace and authority than by donning a formal saree? This timeless Indian garb not only showcases elegance but also sets you apart in a sea of conventional business attire.

From sophisticated silk sarees to understated cotton drapes, Bollywood stars often flaunt gorgeous ensembles that can be the perfect formal saree for an interview. So, we present 7 looks that strike the ideal balance between tradition and power dressing!

7 Formal Sarees for Interviews That Say ‘You’re Hired!’

1. Alia Bhatt’s Minimal White Saree with Black Border

If you’re looking to impress your next employer, then this Alia Bhatt ensemble is for you. The classic white saree screams minimalism and has sleek black borders. Paired with a matching black blouse featuring a subtle white underbust lining, the look is all about clean sophistication.

You can style it with a sleek bun just like Alia and opt to skip the statement golden-silver jhumkas for an interview. This way, simple stud earrings can offer the look a perfect balance of traditional and modern.

Additionally, you can keep the blouse modest with elbow-length sleeves for an understated yet sharp appearance.

Advertisement

2. Vidya Balan’s Cotton Muslin Saree with Cascading Florals

This black muslin saree is adorned with cascading floral discharge prints and a vibrant red border that oozes elegance. Vidya paired it with a kantha-inspired print blouse, adding a traditional touch to the look. For an interview-ready version, choose a less elaborate blouse and style the saree with neatly pressed pleats.

You can complete the look with a sleek ponytail and minimal silver jewelry for a professional vibe!

3. Mira Kapoor’s Navy Blue Cotton Silk Saree

Mira Kapoor stunned in an indigo saree, highlighted with gold taar embroidery and gota patti details on the pallu. She paired it with a V-neck blouse and accessorized with a choker and potli bag.

For an interview, you may choose a more structured blouse with a high neckline and skip the heavy accessories. Add a small gold chain and soft makeup to keep it polished yet simple, so you slay at your new workplace!

Advertisement

4. Nayanthara's Lilac Pink Silk Cotton Saree

Nayanthara’s lilac-pink saree with triangle motifs exudes an understated charm. This silk cotton ensemble is perfect for a professional setting owing to its crisp look and contemporary design. The pastel color helps ensure it is never too ostentatious for an office environment.

So, while applying for a new job, you can style it with a solid matching blouse, a sleek bun, and pearl studs. Keep the makeup minimal with a hint of blush and nude lipstick for a confident yet elegant look.

5. Vidya's Peach Pink-Hued Cotton Saree

In another winning look that could be perfect for your next job interview, Vidya wore a peach-pink saree with a contrasting red border. Paired with a striped maroon blouse, she kept it traditionally draped and accessorized with earrings and a statement ring.

When you’re going to a corporate office, you can tone down such a formal saree with a plain blouse and a structured drape. Add small hoops or studs, or tie your hair in a tidy bun for a polished impression.

Advertisement

6. Kiara’s Classic Black-and-White Striped Saree and Belt

Kiara showcased this timeless black-and-white combo with bold patterns, which makes it apt for job interviews. Styled with a black blouse, a belt at the waist, and intricate embroidery, this look is effortlessly chic.

For a corporate setting, opt for subtle patterns and a structured blouse with three-quarter sleeves. You can style it with a neat bun and minimal makeup to keep it work-appropriate yet striking.

7. Mrunal's Black Cotton Saree with A White Sleeveless Blouse

Mrunal made waves in a black cotton-linen saree paired with a sleeveless blouse. She styled it with wet, messy hair and a tiny bindi. While this beachy look is stunning, for a job interview, you can switch the sleeveless blouse for a collared one and keep your hair neatly tied back. Add a delicate watch and small earrings to give the look a professional upgrade!

Above all, dressing well for an important job interview is more than just aesthetics; it’s about wearing something that boosts your confidence. We hope that these options of formal saree for interview help you choose a design that best aligns with your personality. So, go ahead, drape yourself in confidence, and let your saree do the talking!

Advertisement

ALSO READ: 7 engagement saree ideas from the festive wardrobes of Katrina Kaif, Anushka Sharma and others