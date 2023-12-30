Top 8 Manish Malhotra ensembles of 2023; From sarees, lehenga, to pantsuits

In the glamorous world of Bollywood fashion, Manish Malhotra reigns supreme, consistently crafting iconic ensembles that adorn the leading ladies of the industry. As we bid farewell to 2023, it’s only fitting to celebrate the top 8 looks that left an indelible mark on the fashion landscape. After all, from ethereal sarees to regal lehengas and contemporary pantsuits, the designer’s gorgeous creations have made the year a lot more colorful, elegant, stylish, and fabulous.

So, without further ado, let’s delve into the sartorial symphony that defined the year and check out 8 outfits created by Manish Malhotra that topped the charts. Are you ready? Let’s just dive right in.

8 of the best Manish Malhotra ensembles for the year 2023

1. Kriti Sanon’s cerulean charm:

Kriti Sanon mesmerized in a cerulean blue, heavily embellished sheer saree by Manish Malhotra. The shimmery halter neck blouse added a touch of wonder, accentuating the actress’s inner radiance. This ensemble not only captivated the onlookers but also embodied the timeless charm of Malhotra’s creations. This piece is a true wonder to behold.

2. Alia Bhatt’s scarlet elegance:

Alia Bhatt embraced minimalism with a vibrant red Manish Malhotra lehenga set, celebrating the festival of lights. The scarlet red color block lehenga, draped like a saree, showcased the diva’s style finesse, proving that simplicity can coexist seamlessly with grandeur. We’re absolutely obsessed with this shimmery piece.

3. Janhvi Kapoor’s blush of grace:

Janhvi Kapoor recently adorned a blush pink handwoven tissue saree, epitomizing grace and elegance. The antique gold zari-crusted border and sultry sweetheart neckline blouse added a formal yet feminine touch, making this ensemble a timeless choice for any occasion. We genuinely love how it suits the diva like a literal charm.

4. Khushi Kapoor’s ivory extravaganza:

Khushi Kapoor graced the Mijwan event in an exquisite ivory lehenga by Manish Malhotra, adorned with pearl highlights, crystals, and threadwork embroidery. The criss-cross design, backless look, and off-shoulder neckline elevated this ensemble to sheer perfection. She literally looks jaw-droopingly amazing.

5. Shraddha Kapoor’s crimson creation:

Shraddha Kapoor chose a crimson sequin saree with red beadwork, revealing a contemporary twist with a plunging front, halter neck, and banded fit. This choice showcased Malhotra’s ability to blend tradition with modernity, capturing hearts effortlessly. We’re undoubtedly in love with this fusional perfection.

6. Kajol’s black and silver power play:

Kajol exuded boss lady vibes in a black and silver power suit studded with Swarovski crystals. This custom ensemble by Manish Malhotra showcased a symphony of power and opulence, making a bold statement on the red carpet. To say that we’re totally obsessed with this symphony of power and opulence would be an understatement.

7. Kareena Kapoor Khan’s shimmering splendor:

Kareena Kapoor Khan dazzled in a shimmery Manish Malhotra saree in hues of pink. The sequins on the saree created an ethereal glow, perfect for celebrations. The matching baby pink blouse added a feminine touch, epitomizing the diva’s impeccable style. We’re totally obsessed with the shimmer and shine of this one.

8. Deepika Padukone’s sheer perfection:

Deepika Padukone stole the spotlight at Manish Malhotra’s fashion event, donning a signature texture sheer white saree paired with a collared Swarovski jeweled top. This look was nothing short of sheer perfection, showcasing the seamless blend of elegance and contemporary flair with a pristine base.

As we reflect on the year gone by, Manish Malhotra’s creations have not just adorned Bollywood’s leading ladies but have become synonymous with timeless elegance and style. From traditional sarees to avant-garde pantsuits, each ensemble tells a story of craftsmanship, sophistication, and a touch of Bollywood magic. As we eagerly await the fashion marvels of the coming year, these 8 looks will undoubtedly stand as a testament to the designer’s enduring influence on Indian couture.

So, what did you think of our top picks? Which one of these ensembles is your absolute favorite? Please go ahead and share your thoughts and opinions with us, right away.

