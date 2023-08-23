Travel Look: Kiara Advani wears affordable chikankari kurta set and is perfect for intimate home celebrations

Kiara Advani has ascended to the ranks of a style icon in the fashion industry, thanks to her impeccable sense of style. Whether gracing award ceremonies or events, she consistently manages to leave people intrigued by her wardrobe choices. The actress often gravitates towards classic colors that emanate elegance and poise. Yet, she's also unafraid to play with vibrant and colorful outfits, effortlessly making a bold statement wherever she steps.

Kiara's fashion sensibilities have become a focal point, frequently making headlines with her outfit selections. One aspect that has particularly captured our attention is her recent penchant for kurta sets, even during her airport appearances. This isn't the first time she has embraced this comfortable yet chic ensemble – she's been spotted in it on numerous occasions. One striking instance was when she opted for a stunning yellow kurta combination. The fashion community was left curious about the origins of this attention-grabbing outfit. Kiara adeptly showcased how a kurta set can be the perfect choice for a refined yet relaxed travel attire.

Where is the kurta set from?

Kiara Advani caught everyone's eye at the airport as she donned a stunning yellow kurta set, showcasing her mesmerizing sense of design. Crafted from chanderi fabric, the kurta featured wide sleeves adorned with intricate embroidery along the hemline, mirroring the exquisite craftsmanship on the collar. The substantial, thread-worked floral motifs on the V-neckline kurta added a touch of elegance to the outfit. Kiara effortlessly displayed her impeccable taste and meticulous attention to detail, proving that even airport fashion can make a bold statement. This yellow kurta ensemble emitted an aura of beauty and refinement. The kurta set hails from The Loom and goes by the name "Chikankari Chanderi Kurta Set," priced at Rs 6,990.

How does Kiara accessorize this casual look?

Kiara Advani's attention to detail was obvious in her airport ensemble, which featured a gorgeous yellow kurta set combined with trouser sheer fabric embroidered with delicate white thread. Her ensemble benefited from the combination's subtlety and grace. Kiara accessorized her look with golden chappals, which added a subtle touch of glitz. Her hands were decorated with a multitude of golden bangles, adding a classic touch in a society dominated by bracelets. Kiara's entire look was seamlessly finished, demonstrating her exceptional sense of style and attention to detail, with her hair left open and her eyes emphasized by kohl-rimmed eyeliner.

