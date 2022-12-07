Trend of 2022: Pooja Hegde to Keerthy Suresh, South divas who made a bold statement in pantsuits
Take lessons from our favourite South divas on how to make a strong visual statement in bold colours like red, orange, green.
Gone are the days when pantsuits were worn only to the workplace. This classic silhouette can easily fit every occasion like brunches or even nights out and about in town. South divas like Rashmika Mandanna, Pooja Hegde, Keerthy Suresh, and others understand the power of a pantsuit and have been making bold statements in it. This jacket + trouser combo is a bomb and the biggest fashion trend of 2022.
As we round up the top celebrity pantsuit looks of 2022 and the ones we loved the most, take lessons on how to make a strong visual statement in bold colours like red, orange, green, etc.
Tamannaah Bhatia
Voluminous silhouettes have been ruling the fashion trends. Tamannaah Bhatia too made a statement in an orange oversized pantsuit from Aak: Ch. The highlight of this stunning look for me was stacked bracelets worn over the sleeves at the wrist. Head-to-toe, she looked perfect!
Keerthy Suresh
Keerthy Suresh is experimenting a lot with her style. This year again, she stepped out of her comfort zone and treated us with some bold looks. One that topped the list was a green pantsuit outfit which she wore with a Maharani necklace. To complete her sharp ensemble ft. oversized plunging neck blazer, the Mahanati actress wore a Maharani necklace and left her hair half tied. She added the finishing touches with eyeliner, oodles of blush, bronzer, and neutral lip colour.
Pooja Hegde's beige pantsuit look with casual sneakers is a perfect pick for brunches. Here, Pooja teamed an oversized blazer and trousers with a white cami top. Beachy waves and subtle makeup and a Louis Vuitton bag completed her look. It is my favourite look on the list!
Rakul Preet Singh
Rakul upped the pantsuit fashion game this year like no other! She updated her look with slouchy shoulders and breezy pants to give oversized vibes. Not everyone's cup of tea but she pulled it off well!
