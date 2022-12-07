Trend of 2022: Pooja Hegde to Keerthy Suresh, South divas who made a bold statement in pantsuits

Gone are the days when pantsuits were worn only to the workplace. This classic silhouette can easily fit every occasion like brunches or even nights out and about in town. South divas like Rashmika Mandanna, Pooja Hegde, Keerthy Suresh, and others understand the power of a pantsuit and have been making bold statements in it. This jacket + trouser combo is a bomb and the biggest fashion trend of 2022.

As we round up the top celebrity pantsuit looks of 2022 and the ones we loved the most, take lessons on how to make a strong visual statement in bold colours like red, orange, green, etc.