Tripti Dimri gives major festive vibes in sensational midnight green outfit adorned with sequins and side slit

Tripti Dimri, the lovely actress who rose to prominence with her outstanding portrayal in the newly released film Animal, is creating waves on Instagram. Her fan base has grown tremendously since then, and it's easy to understand exactly why. Tripti's Instagram page is full of stunning looks in sarees and lehengas, attracting her admirers with her exquisite taste.

But now she's graced us with new photos in a magnificent dark green gown, and we can't help but marvel at her amazing appearance. Keep reading as we get into the nitty-gritty of Tripti Dimri's fashion selections.

Tripti Dimri’s stunning midnight green gown

The Qala actress stunned us all when she went out in a stunning dark green attire. This stunning ensemble was meticulously created from a fine mesh fabric embellished with brilliant sequin accents that shimmered with every stride she took. The exquisitely embroidered fabric that nicely outlined her collarbone offered a bit of individuality to the asymmetric neckline.

The outfit also included a daring side cut-out on the left side of her waist, which added charm and sultriness to the look. Needless to mention the sensual thigh-high cut that elegantly accentuates her toned legs. The fantastic designer Ambika Lal created this masterpiece of a gown, which costs Rs. 75,700.

Tripti Dimri’s impeccable accessory styling

The Bulbul diva picked emerald green stone-studded drop earrings that delicately graced her ears, adding a touch of elegance and charm to her magnificent dark green ensemble. In addition to that, her fingers shone with a similar green stone-encrusted ring, perfectly completing the whole ensemble.

And let us pay attention to her footwear. Tripti chose black strappy heels embellished with black pearls, a timeless option that improved the overall ensemble. These trendy shoes, which cost Rs. 3,999, gave her an edgy look and made sure all eyes focused on her from head to toe.

More about hair and makeup…

The Poster Boys fame’s makeup was flawless for this look, perfectly complimenting her ensemble. Her skin appeared beautiful and glowing with a matte finish sheen. The strong contouring defined her features, while the flushed cheeks imparted a natural glow.

Moving on to her eyes, her neatly formed brows attractively framed her face. She emphasized her eyes with a clean stroke of eyeliner and kohl, giving them a seductive charm. The Laila Majnu actress finished her makeup with nude pink lipstick, which added a gentle and feminine touch to her entire appearance.

Her hairstyle was elegant, with open hair arranged in free waves and a side parting. This basic yet exquisite hairdo complimented what she wears well, giving a finishing touch.

Tripti Dimri's gorgeous outfit was expertly styled by the skilled Aastha Sharma, who deserves full credit for producing such a fascinating style. The midnight green gown, complementing accessories, and black strappy heels all worked together to create an eye-catching look.

So, did you like this look? If it's a YES, please share your thoughts in the comments section below.

