Tripti Dimri vs Khushi Kapoor fashion face off : Who styled monochrome zebra print dress better?

Whenever a celebrity steps out, be it for film promotions, a red-carpet event, or just out for some shopping, their outfit automatically becomes the topic of the town. However, when two celebrities end up wearing similar outfits, there is a fashion face-off and we got to witness one recently.

It happened with two stars, Tripti Dimri and Khushi Kapoor, who were seen in the same stunning dresses at different events. Let's check out who styled the outfit better.

Khushi Kapoor

Khushi Kapoor turned heads with her stunning choice at Ambani’s pre-wedding festivities in Jamnagar. She wore a beautiful dress from the popular brand Summer Somewhere.

The dress featured a stylish V-neckline, which added an elegant touch. It was full length making it perfect for daytime celebrations. The ensemble had tie-up straps, which gave the dress a trendy look, and its relaxed fit ensured comfort. The dress had a low V back, and the zebra print was its standout feature. It made the outfit a bold and fashionable choice.

The Archies actress styled her look with a chic wristwatch and golden bracelets. She also wore dainty earrings that complemented her outfit. For her make-up, she opted for bold eyeliner and feathered brows, paired with nude eyeshadow. Her cheeks had a lovely blush, and she chose pink lipstick that added a fresh and vibrant touch to her look. To complete her look, she tied her hair in a neat bun.

Overall, Khushi Kapoor’s choice of outfit and styling at Ambani’s pre-wedding festivities were both chic and comfortable.

Tripti Dimri

The Animal actress wore the same dress as Khushi but with a different style. Tripti wore this dress for her Italy vacation. She styled it with silver earrings and silver-black bracelets. To keep her look casual, she opted for black flats. For makeup, Tripti decided to go with a glossy finish, shiny lip gloss, winged eyeliner, and blushed cheeks. She also chose to have feathery eyebrows. She let her hair down and styled it in loose waves to enhance the casual appearance of her outfit.

Khushi went with a sleek and elegant look ideal for any glamorous occasion, whereas Tripti chose playful and beachy vibes. Both were able to express their personalities through the styling, which indicates that appropriate dress can be used for multiple purposes.

Please share in the comments who wore this zebra print dress better.

