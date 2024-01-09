Tripti Dimrii to Rashmika Mandanna: Bollywood’s leading ladies make a case for strapless nude maxi-dresses

Fashion trends and Bollywood have always gone hand-in-hand. The entertainment industry doesn’t only follow trends but also creates them and these days, another trend has been on the horizon i.e. super stylish and well-fitted nude-colored maxi dresses with an off-the-shoulder style and unique modern design. These classy dresses fit the divas like a literal charm while accentuating their enviable curves and helping them flaunt their alluring figures. It’s quite safe to say that we’re absolutely and undeniably obsessed with this super classy trend.

In fact, beyond-stylish and fashion-forward Bollywood divas like Radhmika Mandanna, Tripti Dimrii, and Alaya F are spearheading this super sultry trend. So, why don’t we have a detailed look at their nude-colored dresses to decode the trend and its overall allure? Let’s dive right in.

3 fabulous actresses who perfectly wore strapless nude maxi dresses

Tripti Dimrii’s sequinned maxi dress:

The talented Animal fame recently posted pictures of herself in a gorgeous off-shoulder nude-colored ankle-length dress that had a plunging neckline and an off-the-shoulder neckline. The elegant piece also has a fitted silhouette that hugs Trupti Dimri’s curves at all the right places, which made us fall head-over-heels in love with the diva’s well-toned body. It's thoroughly covered with shimmery sequins and has us swooning, beyond all comparison.

Rashmika Mandanna’s faux leather dress:

The beautiful Pushpa fame recently posted pictures of herself in a gorgeous off-shoulder nude-colored maxi that left us swooning. The classy piece also had a deep and plunging neckline along with an off-the-shoulder style that added a layer of allure to its overall look. The sincerely elegant piece, made of faux leather, also has a body-hugging silhouette that perfectly hugs Rashmika Mandanna’s curves at all the right places and leaves us absolutely obsessed.

Alaya F’s bengaline fitted maxi dress:

The gorgeous Jawaani Jaaneman actress recently chose to set social media ablaze while wearing a sincerely gorgeous ankle-length maxi Taupe dress. The nude-colored classy piece has a well-sculpted, corset-like fitted silhouette that hugs her well-toned body while accentuating her curves to sheer perfection. In fact, the gorgeous sculpted piece’s also had an underwired bust and a framed bodice. Its plunging neckline also added to the statement piece’s allure.

It’s quite safe to say that the rising trend of strapless nude maxi dresses has found its muse in Bollywood’s leading ladies, including the likes of Tripti Dimrii, Rashmika Mandanna, and Alaya F. These fashion-forward actresses have impeccably showcased their style in stunning off-the-shoulder ensembles, each boasting unique modern designs and a body-hugging silhouette. This is totally a style statement that will leave you gushing and gasping for more.

So, which of these seriously classy nude-colored fitted maxi dresses is your absolute favorite? Are you ready to jump on the trend train? Please go ahead and share your thoughts and opinions with us, right away.

