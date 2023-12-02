Tripti Dimri’s floral corseted ankle-length dress is all the oomph you need for your next romantic date night

Tripti Dimri, one of the most gorgeous and talented rising stars in Bollywood, isn’t just known for her acting skills but also her unique sense of style and fashion choices. The talented diva recently graced the screening of her movie, Animal, radiating elegance and charm in a stunning floral corseted ankle-length dress. The event not only showcased her impeccable fashion sense but also highlighted her presence among esteemed co-stars like Ranbir Kapoor, Rashmika Mandanna, Anil Kapoor, and others.

So, what are we even holding out for? Let’s delve into the details of Tripti Dimri’s captivating ensemble and the overall allure she brought to the occasion.

Tripti Dimri looked exceptional in a floral-printed midi dress

The Qala actress was recently seen at the screening of her movie, Animal, with her other co-stars including Ranbir Kapoor, Anil Kapoor, Rashmika Mandanna, and others. For this classy occasion, the diva was seen wearing an ankle-length dress in the hues of pink with multi-colored flowers printed on the same. The fitted dress also had a corset-like fitting around the waist and chest which hugged the diva’s curves at all the right places and helped the Bulbbul actress flaunt her well-toned body to sheer perfection. The sleeveless dress also had a deep and plunging neckline that added a layer of sultriness to her oh-so-stylish ensemble. It’s hard not to fall for the divine smile, isn’t it? We’re totally obsessed with this one!

The Laila Majnu actress also chose to complete her incomparably classy ensemble with dark blue colored strappy heels, which also gave her outfit a rather harmonious appeal. The diva further chose to take the minimalistic route to accessories as she wore simple droplet earrings and a matching delicate ring to not only complement but also elevate her ensemble’s overall appeal. It’s quite safe to say that the talented actress’ bold decision totally paid off because she legit looks amazing beyond comparison in her feminine and classy outfit, doesn’t she? We’re legit in love with this one.

Tripti Dimri’s hair and makeup look were also visibly gorgeous

Last but not least, let’s discuss the Mere Mehboob Mere Sanam actress’ hair and makeup game, which was also visibly on fleek. The actress chose to leave her dark tresses open and styled them into loose waves that beautifully cascaded down her back while framing her face to sheer perfection. On the other hand, her oh-so-glam makeup look, with shimmery pink eyeshadow, well-shaped eyebrows, mascara-laden eyelashes, blushed cheeks, highlighter at all the right places, and the perfect shade of pink lipstick, totally complemented as well as elevated her entire outfit’s overall aesthetic. We’re legit gushing!

It’s quite safe to say that Tripti Dimri proved once again that she is not just a talented actress but also a style icon to be reckoned with in the glamorous world of Bollywood, don’t you agree? So, what did you think of her classy ensemble? Would you like to wear something like this for your next romantic date night? Please go ahead and share your thoughts and opinions with us, right away.

