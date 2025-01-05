Triptii Dimri gives formal twist to her casual wear with a blazer-like shrug styled with faded grey jeans

After setting a high winter fashion statement, Triptii Dimri is back in the city giving us the major fit check goals. The actress was recently spotted out working in her chic and cool outfit. She was wearing a black top with a blazer and paired it casually with jeans. It’s a perfect fit to keep your appearance low-key and elegant. Let’s break down the details of her fit.

The Animal actress has always kept us on our toes with her cool style statement. In her latest appearance, she was seen wearing a round neckline black crop top. It’s a perfect piece to elevate our casual fashion. Moreover, giving her look a bit of a formal touch, the actress decided to layer it with a black blazer-like shrug designed with full sleeves and side pocket details. She kept it open to highlight her crop top and keep her look effortlessly cool.

For the bottoms, she chose a grey denim with a slightly faded touch. In contrast to the fitted crop top, these loose-detailing jeans were the perfect addition to pull her whole look together. For all the college and school girls, if you’re looking for a perfect fit to showcase your best look, then trust me this fit is just right for you. It is cool, casual, and elegant—just what we needed.

Like her fit, her accessories were everyday-friendly. To get a minimal accessorized look, the actress chose hoop earrings, a staple you’ll find in all girls' wardrobes. Also, she styled her hair in loose waves and kept them open in the middle partition.

Enhancing her facial glow, and keeping it minimally aesthetic, the actress decided to opt for perfectly blushed cheeks, defined brows, and nude lipstick. Her makeup game added an understated charm to her appearance. If you’re casually stepping out then Triptii Dimri’s makeup serves as the major inspiration.

Completing her look with pure glam and elegance, the Bad Newz actress decided to opt a crystal stone studded pointed footwear. They were the perfect glam addition to her casual fit.

Triptii Dimri didn’t get into much styling, she kept it chic, and casual. As a true fashionista and a follower of minimal fashion if you’re looking for something new to make a style statement, give this look a try.

How would you like to style this outfit? Let us know in the comments below!

