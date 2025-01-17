Triptii Dimri makes her vacation looks fun with trendy picks: From elegant blue maxi to cool white waistcoat

Triptii Dimri seems to be enjoying the perfect escape from all the chaos, exploring beautiful destinations we can only dream of. Watching her soak in the surroundings while looking elegant and classy is undoubtedly a highlight. Her three vacation outfits, in particular, caught our attention, making her look absolutely adorable and stylish. Let’s take a closer look at each ensemble.

For her first look, the actress donned a chic blue maxi dress. The dress featured a flattering silhouette with a slightly deep neckline, spaghetti straps, and flowy fabric that delicately hugged her figure. The cinched detailing at the waist transitioned seamlessly into a flowy flair, while a cut-out design at the back added a bold touch. This blue maxi dress was the perfect choice for a fresh and comfortable day outing.

Triptii Dimri kept her appearance natural with a no-makeup look, complementing it with her hair tied back into a half bun, adding to her effortless charm.

In another look, the actress made the most of her cycling time in an all-white outfit. It was a stylish two-piece ensemble. Her white crop top featured a V-neckline, short sleeves, and a knot detail at the edge, which she paired perfectly with a white skirt. The lightweight fabric of the skirt, which reached her calves, flowed gracefully with the breeze, enhancing her relaxed and chic vibe.

Advertisement

This chic two-piece outfit is perfect for a comfortable yet stylish getaway. If you enjoy accessorizing, you can pair it with either hoop or oxidized earrings, each adding a trendy touch. With a black band on her wrist, Tripti once again opted for a half-bun hairstyle and proudly flaunted her no-makeup look.

Lastly, the Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 actress went bold with a look that was more than just casual. She wore a white waistcoat top featuring a deep neckline and sleeveless details, making it an ideal choice for a polished and well-dressed appearance. To add a pop of color, she styled it smartly with pink track pants, achieving a perfect mix of relaxed comfort and style.

For an elegantly glamorous touch, the actress chose to accessorize with a delicate neckpiece and tiny earrings. She also carried sunglasses, which she stylishly rested between her waistcoat’s neckline. Her hair, styled in loose waves and left open, added a soft and feminine touch, effortlessly drawing attention and admiration for her beauty.

Advertisement

These three Triptii Dimri getaway looks are the perfect inspiration for a vacation wardrobe. They go beyond just outfits, standing out with their delicate designs and timeless elegance.

ALSO READ: Sonam Kapoor turns the airport into her personal fashion playground in a Rs 43,950 brown co-ord set