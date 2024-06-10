Do you wish you could channel your inner fashionista while effortlessly transitioning from work to date night with the same ensemble? Well, now you’ve got some inspiration because that’s the vibe that Triptii Dimri mastered recently. She stepped out in a stunning all-black ensemble that exuded both sophistication and a touch of Gen-Z sass. We loved her stylish outfit!

The key to the Mere Mehboob Mere Sanam actress’ look was the classic black pantsuit, which was elevated with a luxurious twist. However, this isn't your ordinary pantsuit look.

Keep reading to see how Tripti Dimri infused it with her signature Gen-Z-approved formal sass.

Triptii Dimri looked all things fabulous in an all-black ensemble:

The Animal actress has always gone above and beyond to serve fashion fabulousness. This is perhaps why her stylish outfits end up becoming a major source of inspiration for fashionistas.

This classy outfit featured a sleeveless and short black blazer vest with a fitted silhouette that perfectly accentuated the diva’s enviable curves. It also had a deep V-shaped neckline that added a sultry twist to the Laila Majnu actress’ head-to-toe black outfit.

The Bulbbul actress’ sophisticated sleeveless waistcoat was paired with matching black formal pants with a rather comfortably stylish silhouette. The floor-length and high-waisted pants looked great with the fitted blazer vest. Its flared edges added a dramatic twist to the whole ensemble.

Advertisement

Further, Triptii completed her party-ready outfit with matching black strappy sandals, which gave the ensemble a rather sassy twist. They also gave a harmonious appeal to the diva’s classy outfit.

Triptii Dimri’s accessories and glam choices:

Furthermore, Triptii also added minimalistic accessories to elevate her look, such as simple and small gold hoop earrings with a matching wristwatch and pretty rings on her fingers. These choices complement her aesthetic ensemble, wouldn't you agree?

But that’s not all, she also added a luxe twist to her already classy ensemble with a black Prada Saffiano and leather wallet with a shoulder strap, with an enameled metal triangle logo. The lightweight piece comes with an extravagant price tag of approximately Rs. 1,35,264. It’s the perfect piece for such outings.

Moreover, Dimri chose to leave her locks open and cascading freely down her back, styled into a sleek and straight look with a side parting. This effortlessly manageable and elegant hairstyle complemented the diva’s formal look.

Advertisement

She further accentuated her natural beauty with a subtle and fresh-faced makeup look, with a dewy base, delicate blush with a hint of shimmering highlighter, and a touch of pink lip gloss for nourished lips. This look enhanced the actress’ natural glow.

So, what did you think of Triptii Dimri’s all-black look? Comment below to share your thoughts and opinions with us.

ALSO READ: Kareena Kapoor Khan and Malaika Arora serve casual summer style statements, and we’re taking notes