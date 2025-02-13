Triptii Dimri’s Rs 1,390 floral-print swimsuit is proof that you can slay beach fashion without breaking the bank

Triptii Dimri is truly living her best life as she vacations and discovers new destinations. Lately, she’s been soaking up the sun at the beach, and it’s the perfect getaway we all crave. With her vibrant swimsuit and a kite in hand, the actress’s getaway seems like an ideal mix of excitement and leisure. Let’s take a look at her stunning beach outfit!

Soaking up the sun in the Maldives, Triptii Dimri’s swimsuit is the perfect blend of allure and elegance. Priced at Rs. 1,390, her floral-print ensemble is from the M&S collection. This budget-friendly swimsuit option is just right for an unforgettable beach vacation. The one-piece swimsuit, designed with a fitted bodice, hugged the actress’s body, accentuating her well-maintained physique, while the white floral print against the black backdrop added a youthful charm. The deep neckline added a subtle hint of cleavage.

But it doesn’t end here! A perfect beach outfit is never complete without a stylish layer. The Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 actress paired her swimsuit with a loose black cover-up featuring flowy sleeves and an open-front design. It ensured the right amount of breezy comfort while adding an elegant touch.

If you’re planning a beach vacation and haven’t packed some stylish swimsuits yet, then sorry, but you’re still not fully prepared! Just like the actress, consider these stylish, budget-friendly options to perfectly elevate your beach ensemble.

Triptii’s accessory game was simple yet chic. Tiny dangler earrings added a touch of elegance, a delicate bracelet sat loosely on her wrist, and a nose pin perfectly completed her look. These minimal accessories ensured a stylish yet comfortable beach vibe.

Embracing the fresh, natural feel, the actress opted for a no-makeup look. With her sun-kissed glow and bright smile, she proved that there’s nothing better than effortless beauty. She also casually tied her hair back into a messy bun, with a few loose strands falling onto her face.

Triptii Dimri’s beach look—featuring a swimsuit, a black cover-up, a messy bun, no makeup, and minimal accessories—created the perfect combination for an effortless and carefree impression. Make a note of this for your next vacation packing!