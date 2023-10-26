Twinning in paradise: Mouni Roy’s vacation style secrets to chill with your bestie

When it comes to going out with your closest buddy, your sense of style must be on point. And who better to look forward to for fashion guidance than the lovely Mouni Roy? She's got a few serious style ambitions for you to follow on your future vacation with your bestie.

Mouni knows how to carry every outfit with grace, from airy spring skirts to fashionable fits. Her ensembles are the right combination of elegance and comfort if you're wandering on the shoreline or visiting a new city. So, take a tip from Mouni and enhance your fashion game on your next outing with your bestie. Prepare to turn heads and make lasting memories in style!

Mouni Roy’s green sweater with stylish side slit skirt

Mouni Roy looked stunning in a beautiful knitted olive green jumper. The cozy jumper had a traditional round collar and full-length sleeves that screamed fall. But that wasn't all; she dressed it up even more by wearing it with a beautiful black skirt. The knee-length high-waisted skirt had a fashionable side split that added a bit of attitude to the overall design. Mouni easily balanced comfort and elegance, demonstrating that a knitted jumper could still look attractive. So, she took the lead and embraced the cozy but fashionable sensations of this outfit for her next adventure with her bestie!

Mouni accessorized her amazing attire with some chic accessories. She chose a crossbody sling purse to add practicality and flare to her lovely ensemble. The bag matched her entire outfit well, allowing her to carry her necessities while being effortlessly elegant. Mouni completed her sophisticated outfit with a pair of high-ankle boots. These boots not only gave her ensemble a fashionable edge, but they also offered a sense of refinement.

Some more inspiring fashionable fits of Mouni

Mouni Roy wore a stunning longline black coat that emanated elegance and class in the perfect image. This velvet coat was the essence of sophistication, paired nicely with sleek black trousers. She accessorized her ensemble with a patterned scarf, which gave a burst of color and individuality to her appearance.

Mouni showed off her fun side in the left shot, wearing a strapless top and an abstract patterned colorful skirt. This combination produced a vivid and lively style that was appropriate for any occasion. She completed her look with black sunglasses and golden flats that offered a touch of glitter. Here she’s seen twinning by rocking mini dresses with matching black eyewear.

Mouni Roy appeared to be ready for some beach fun! She was seen wearing a magnificent blue bikini with white stripes, and she looked simply stunning. The bikini top had large straps and a distinctive twisted bandeau shape, which added a splash of color to the overall look. Mouni easily mixed elegance and comfort, demonstrating that you could look great while having fun in the sun.

Advertisement

Mouni Roy appeared to be obsessed with her black bodycon clothes! She had been seen wearing a gorgeous black suit yet again, demonstrating her appreciation for this timeless color. We have all seen Mouni's incredible fashion sense, and she never ceases to wow us all. She accessorized her wrist with a golden bracelet, exactly like her friend, to add a bit of glitz to her outfit.

Mouni clearly understood how to make a statement with her fashion choices, and she is now pushing us to do the same. So, why not arrange a getaway with your bestie and embrace the craze of matching jewelry and dresses? It was the ideal way to flaunt your commitment while still looking gorgeous.

Which of Mouni Roy's outfits do you like best? Is it her exquisite beachwear attire, the sleek black bodycon ensemble, or the other ensemble?

Please share your thoughts in the comments box below and follow Pinkvilla for more such updates.

ALSO READ: Parineeti Chopra breaks the traditional norm as she wears yellow anarkali set for chooda ceremony; look decoded