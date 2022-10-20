Vaani Kapoor in a Jade by MK Ivory White Saree aces the Diwali style game

Vaani Kapoor was recently spotted in an ivory-white saree by Jade by MK as she stepped out for Kriti Sanon’s Diwali bash. The event was star-studded but Vaani’s all-white look definitely stood out. Keep scrolling for the complete outfit details.

Vaani Kapoor in a Jade by MK saree

If you’ve been looking for Diwali look inspiration, you have got to take style notes from Vaani Kapoor. The actress was spotted in a stunning ivory-white saree by Jade by MK as she paused and posed for Kriti Sanon’s recent Diwali bash . The Shamshera actress decided to keep the Diwali look simple but striking. She paired the subtle saree which featured silver sequin and floral embroidery with a strappy blouse which was more contemporary than ethnic. Her designer ensemble featured refreshing hues of ivory. The antique bralette blouse is meticulously detailed and the unexpected back evokes a glamorous vibe. The elegant ivory-white saree paired with a statement blouse is the perfect blend of traditional and modern styles. The saree features subtle borders and the strappy lends it an elevated element of glamour. This ensemble in an all-white palette can be a simply unforgettable look for your Diwali Puja celebrations.

Recreate Vaani Kapoor’s saree look this Diwali

If you want to recreate the Vaani Kapoor saree look, you must accessorize your saree with a pair of statement earrings and an ethereal ring to effortlessly anchor the look. For her makeup, Vaani decided to go with a neat stroke of striking black eyeliner, highlighted face along with neutral but glossy lips. The actress’ saree look definitely makes a statement of elegance especially when paired with a striking blouse.

Other stars spotted in their ethnic avatars for Kriti’s Diwali Bash included Ananya Panday, Aditya Roy Kapur, Rajkummar Rao, and Patralekhaa among several others.

Vaani's Ivory white saree gets ON-FLEEK as a rating on Pinkvilla's #OMB scale (ON-FLEEK, MOOD, and BLAH). Can you rate it as well?

