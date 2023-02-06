Valentine's Day 2023: Samantha Ruth Prabhu to Mrunal Thakur; Celeb-approved looks to ditch cliché red dress

Valentine's Day is right around the corner. However, it is beyond just red roses, chocolates, play with strings of lights and flowers and the cliched hues of red. Dressing up and looking your absolute best is equally important on your date night with your bae. This day is all about showing your loved one affection and a sweet romantic dress is an ultimate pick to impress your partner. Well, who better than the best-dressed South actresses to look up to for some Valentine's Day look inspiration? South diva turned Pan-India star Samantha Ruth Prabhu is one of the few actresses who can help you to replicate a look depending on your personal style. However, most importantly do not go down the cliche route this Valentine's Day. Sita Ramam actress Mrunal Thakur has an elevated style of dressing. Ahead of V-Day, here are some celebrity looks that you can take inspiration from.

Samantha Ruth Prabhu's green satin dress

This is my personal favourite look of hers! Sam's green satin slip dress with a fringed hemline from Kendra Duplantier is setting major fashion goals for a romantic date night. It has got some edgy yet romantic vibes and clearly, one cannot go wrong with a satin dress. All you need is a slip dress and accessorize it with gold button earrings, and you are good to go. Here, Samantha capped her look with dewy makeup and hair open in soft curls. Mrunal Thakur's black-glam look



Mrunal Thakur strikes a stellar look in Rohit Gandhi and Kunal Khanna mini dress. This embellished dress with cutouts on the sides gives a super hot look. She teamed her dress with black stockings and black tie-up heels. An outfit that will do all the talking on candle light dinner date and how! Pooja Hegde in wrap dress



Satin wrap dresses are in trend and Pooja Hegde shows us why it is a perfect pick for your romantic date night with your bae on Valentine's Day. Pooja Hegde capped her look with well-contoured and highlighted cheeks, mascara and brown lips. The messy open hair gives a sexy finish to her look. Pooja Hegde is a sure-shot winner in this outfit. Rashmika Mandanna in a cutout maxi dress

