Valentine's Day 2025: Recreate Khushi Kapoor’s glam makeup look step-by-step for a date with your bae

The month of love isn't too far now. Yes, we’re talking about February, 28 special days– when couples confess and celebrate their love. But, for these dear days, a special look is important, isn’t it?

Well, here we are talking about one of the magic wands that can completely transform your look— Makeup, and in this article, we are taking cues from the expert herself. Khushi, the stylish Kapoor girl always manages to look the best with her right makeup glam, so let's deep dive and recreate Khushi’s makeup look for Valentine’s Day so that you can woo your partner with some serious glam!

Prepare skin

Before beginning with makeup, ensure that you first prepare your skin. Wash it with the right cleanser and apply moisturizer and primer, creating a soft base and giving a hydrating glow to your skin.

1. Use foundation and concealer

Now, get the right amount of foundation on your sponge or brush, and apply it generously on your face and neck. And after that use concealer, and apply it under the eyes, adding the extra coverage.

2. Start with eye makeup

Draw attention to your eyes with the subtle eyeshadow, and accentuate it with the sharp winged eyeliner just as Khushi Kapoor did. For this, you can either use liquid eyeliner or eyeliner pencil, giving a smooth stroke. Moving towards under the eyes, add a bit of kohl, bringing some bold drama to your appearance.

3. Blushed cheeks

After completing the eye makeup, shift your focus on the cheeks, apply a reddish pink blush on the brush, and apply it gently. Also, add a bit of it on the nose, giving it a bit of rosy effect.

4. Highlighter glow

Adding a bit of shine to your face is always a smart choice. Take some highlighter and apply it softly on your cheekbones and nose. Make sure you take only some of it on your brush because using too much can ruin your efforts.

5. Apply lipstick

Matching the bold vibes of her outfit, Khushi Kapoor chose to go with vibrant red lipstick. It looked absolutely attractive and perfect to pull the whole look together.

Khushi Kapoor’s bold makeup beautifully went well with the red mini dress. It was strapless with dramatic flair at the back. Along with the right fit and makeup, her hair was properly styled in the middle partition with some strands tucked back, creating a polished appearance.

If you’re looking for a bold makeup inspiration to leave your partner in awe, then take cues from Khushi Kapoor’s look. It’s just perfect to try for this year’s Valentine’s Day.

